Pistons head coach Monty Williams admitted that the nearly cried after the team won their first game in 29 games.

The streak is over! After an ungodly amount of time, the Detroit Pistons have finally ended their 28-game losing streak. Detroit's victims were the struggling Toronto Raptors. It was a hard-fought game, but Detroit finally reversed their fortunes after getting oh-so-close the last couple of games. This is obviously an emotional moment for the team, as evidenced by Monty Williams' reaction to the win per Vincent Goodwill.

“Monty Williams on the locker room scene: “I was almost in tears and I'm just so happy for our guys.””

The Pistons' last win before their Saturday night showdown with the Raptors was on October 28. Back then, the Pistons still held a respectable 2-1 record to start the year. No one really foresaw Detroit going on that absolutely miserable run, though. They had a flawed roster, one that is littered with raw unproven talent and up-and-coming stars. Still, with names like Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and rookie Ausar Thompson, surely the team could win some games… right?

Well, what ensued was a comedy of errors that resulted in the Pistons losing 28 straight games. Some of the games were absolute blowouts to teams way better than them, yes. However, Detroit also had a bunch of completely winnable games that fell right through their fingers. Even just before the streak-breaking game, the team was on the verge of beating the league-leading Boston Celtics. That alone should be proof of their potential.

The Pistons at least end 2023 with a win on their belts. Now, the question is: can they parlay this success towards the following season? This is a rebuilding year, but wins are still important to a team's success over the course of the franchise.