Who should the Cavaliers move at the deadline?

Approaching the NBA trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers are strategizing to bolster their performance this season. Holding a winning record thus far, the Cavs have shown sporadic effectiveness and face challenges integrating their current roster. We delve into the players the Cavs should prioritize moving by the 2024 NBA trade deadline to enhance their prospects this season.

The Cavaliers' 2023-24 NBA Season So Far

Currently holding the Eastern Conference's fifth seed with a 28-16 record as of this writing, the Cavs could position themselves as buyers for the latter half of the season.

In preparation for potential deadline maneuvers, familiar faces within the team might be on the trading block to create room. Cleveland management has expressed reluctance to trade Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, or Evan Mobley. That said, other players could be up for consideration. And well, one of those guys might attract so much interest that a no-brainer deal might just pop up.

Of course, the Cavs must exercise caution. Acquiring the wrong player could disrupt team chemistry and complicate future transactions.

Considerations

The Cavs notably refrained from making moves during the previous trade deadline. They opted to evaluate their roster's capabilities in the playoffs. Despite concluding the regular season with their first 50-win season sans LeBron James, postseason shortcomings have highlighted areas for improvement.

Following an offseason dedicated to preserving their young core and securing complementary pieces, the Cavs enter this trade deadline uniquely positioned to sustain their trajectory as title contenders. A passive approach akin to the previous year's trade deadline might not align with their current aspirations.

Here we will look at the players whom the Cleveland Cavaliers must move at the 2024 NBA trade deadline to improve their chances this season.

Despite enduring a long absence due to injury, Caris LeVert has emerged as the Cavs' top performer off the bench this season. LeVert boasts averages of 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He is currently shooting at 42.0 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc.

However, remember that the Cavs are grappling with frontcourt challenges amid Tristan Thompson's suspension. As such, exploring the trade market for another impactful big man might necessitate parting ways with LeVert. His contract has a $15.3 million cap hit this season followed by $16.6 million in 2024-25. That holds potential value in fetching a quality player in return. Notably, his stellar contributions off the bench have garnered praise from teammates and coaches. These further enhance his trade value.

At 29 years old and having been traded twice before, LeVert likely anticipates various outcomes leading up to the Feb. 8 deadline. Should his departure bolster the Cavs' bid for contention, it wouldn't be surprising if his tenure in a Cavs jersey concludes in the near future.

Isaac Okoro

Isaac Okoro's trajectory took a notable turn at the onset of the 2023-24 NBA season. He initially struggled to make an impact from the bench. This made him an early prime trade candidate.

However, a transformative shift occurred when the Cavs elevated him to a starting role on Dec. 16. Since then, Okoro has thrived. He has averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game since starting. His shooting has also improved, with splits of .500/.365/.660 across 18 consecutive starts.

Remember, though, that Okoro will be a restricted free agent after the season. This prompts consideration of his long-term fit with the Cavs. That's particularly true in light of potential salary demands. Trading Okoro before the deadline could prevent losing him for nothing in the offseason. If so, the Cavs can capitalize on his enhanced market value, fueled by his youth and recent on-court progress.

Jarrett Allen

To trade Jarrett Allen or not? Cavs management understandably remains very hesitant to do so. His recent contributions have been instrumental for the team amid fluctuating health issues. Yes, a slow start to the season due to an offseason ankle injury hindered Allen initially. However, his recent performances have propelled his stock across the league.

Jarrett Allen in the win: 20 PTS

17 REB

6-9 FG

8-11 FT His 3rd 20/15 game of the season. https://t.co/fwEUtKkxKf — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 30, 2024

Allen's efficiency has been a boon for the Cavs this season. He is putting up 15.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. Allen's two-way potency further solidifies his value.

Acquired in a multi-team trade involving James Harden in 2021, Allen's partnership with Evan Mobley underscores the Cavs' defensive identity. Of course, he has limitations in perimeter shooting.

Here are two things to consider when it comes to Allen. The Cavs might prioritize Mobley assuming a long-term center role. In addition, Allen is under contract for two more seasons at $20 million annually. As such, exploring trade options for Allen presents a strategic opportunity to bolster the Cavs' roster.

Relinquishing Allen amid his career-best performances may seem counterintuitive. That said, capitalizing on his current value could facilitate roster adjustments to enhance Cleveland's competitiveness even more this season.

Looking Ahead

In the flurry of trade speculations and strategic evaluations, the Cleveland Cavaliers stand at a crossroads as they navigate the complexities of the NBA trade deadline. They have the potential to reshape their roster and fortify their position in the league hierarchy. Of course, the decisions made in the coming days will reverberate throughout the season and beyond. The Cavs' front office faces a myriad of considerations. That's whether they want to leverage the trade market to address immediate needs or maximize the value of key assets. As the deadline approaches, the franchise's direction will become clearer. This signals not just a shift in personnel, but a statement of intent for the future of Cavs basketball. The choices made in the trade discussions will echo far beyond the confines of the deadline. These will shape the narrative of the team's journey in the NBA landscape.