The Cavs should target a forward who can both shoot and defend to upgrade its wing position this 2023-24 NBA season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have sputtered, or more like limped, right out of the gates to begin the 2023-24 NBA season. With a 5-6 record, this is certainly not what Cavs fans envisioned for their team, especially after they won 51 games in the regular season last year. Still, injuries played a part in Cleveland's struggles this season. But the Cavs have finally gotten healthy after Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen missed a handful of games to begin the campaign.

Still, the Cavs have yet to string consecutive wins. Since October 31, Cleveland has alternated losses and wins over its last eight games. The Cavaliers' defensive drop-off has been quite notable as they went from being the top defense in the NBA last year to just 15th in defensive rating this season. In addition, their offense hasn't improved either, especially after they prioritized addressing their three-point shooting woes during the offseason.

Having said all that, the Cavaliers could probably shake things up via trades and make upgrades within the roster. Here are three potential trades the Cavs can target early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers really want to make a big splash and go all in on getting Donovan Mitchell to stay, they should pair him alongside another All-Star in Brandon Ingram. It seems like the Pelicans are going through the same story year after year.

Injuries have already started to derail their season and sitting at 10th in the West this early in the campaign doesn't bode well for their chances to compete in the loaded conference. With that, the Pelicans could consider blowing up the team and start anew. If they do so, the Cavs should go after All-Star forward Brandon Ingram.

The Cavs front office will need to get creative in acquiring Ingram, who is on the books for over $33 million. Jarrett Allen could be the centerpiece of any package for the star forward. The big man has been involved in trade rumors all summer.

Having averaged at least 22 points per game over the last five seasons, Ingram would give the Cavaliers another elite scorer and shot creator. In addition, the 6-foot-8 forward has the tools to be a great defender. His effort has been in question in the past, but perhaps playing in a situation that has a lot of potential to win could push him to go harder on that end of the floor.

In case Ingram isn't attainable, the Cavs could go for Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby. Even if Anunoby isn't an All-Star or a former No. 2 overall pick like Ingram, he would be a massive acquisition for Cleveland should the team land him in a deal.

Anunoby is the quintessential plug-and-play who can seemingly fit in any team. As for Cleveland, he would be the 3-and-D wing the organization has long hoped for. He ticks all the boxes in addressing their biggest need from the wing position — shooting and defense.

Over the last few years, they've started Isaac Okoro, who is a great defensive player but isn't much of a consistent threat from beyond the arc. This season, Max Strus has started 11 games. He's a solid floor spacer, unlike Okoro. However, he isn't much of a defender. With Anunoby, they get both.

The Raptors forward led the NBA in steals last season with an average of 1.9 per game. He is a career 37.6 percent three-point shooter and has shot at least 38 percent from beyond the arc in three different seasons. He could be on pace for a fourth if he keeps up his 39.3 percent shooting clip from downtown this year.

If Anunoby proves to be too expensive for Cleveland's liking, perhaps the Cavaliers can go after Dorian Finney-Smith. With a The Brooklyn Nets forward is far from the offensive talent Ingram or even Anunoby is, but he will provide that 3-and-D option the Cavs want from the wing position.

With three years and $43.2 million remaining on his current deal (including a player option on the final year), Finney-Smith has one of the best value contracts in the NBA.

DFS established himself as a legitimate 3-and-D wing playing alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas. He should also thrive playing alongside two elite creators in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in Cleveland.

Finney-Smith is in the midst of a career campaign in Brooklyn this season. He has started in 10 of his 11 appearances and is averaging a career-best 11.8 points while knocking down a career-high 44.0 percent of his threes on significant volume (6.8 attempts per game).