Caris LeVert remains a game-time decision for the Cavs...

The hottest team in basketball only saw their temperature shoot up after the Cleveland Cavaliers dispelled the Orlando Magic 126-99, their eighth win in a row. Overall, Cleveland has won eight of their last 10 games. Heading into their upcoming road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks, they must feel good about their chances.

Just a week before, Cleveland dismantled Milwaukee at home, pulling away early into the first half and never looking back to win 135-95. Sure, there was no Giannis Antetokounmpo when the Cavs hosted the Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But, Milwaukee still had Damian Lillard, one of the best point guards in the NBA. Nevertheless, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff threw Isaac Okoro at Lillard, making the superstar guard uncomfortable.

Cavs injury report vs. Bucks

Cleveland's usual bunch will be sidelined heading into this latest battle with these two Central Division rivals. Emoni Bates (G League assignment), Darius Garland (jaw), Ty Jerome (ankle), Evan Mobley (knee) and Isaiah Mobley (G League assignment) are unavailable for the Cavs. Mobley and Garland have been out for Cleveland since the team sidelined them on December 15, 2023 until early into 2024. Jerome, meanwhile, hasn't suited up since the team's home-opening loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder in October.

A new face joining the missing cast members for the Cavs is Tristan Thompson, who is suspended for 25 games without pay after violating terms of the NBA and NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for Ibutamoren, which increases Human Growth Hormone and Ligandrol, a nonsteroidal performance-enhancing drug. Thompson's suspension begins when the Cavs face the Bucks, leaving him out until mid-March.

According to NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Emoni Bates is technically joining Thompson in suspension for two games without pay for entering the spectator stands in a matchup between the Cleveland Charge, the Cavs' NBA G League affiliate, and Birmingham Squadron, the NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans. Joining Bates in the two-game suspension is forward Gabe Osabuohien, who tried to stop Bates from going too far into the stands. While Bickerstaff will respect the G League's decision, he disagrees with people condemning Bates' actions and recently shared what happened.

“We talked to Emoni, and I want to be clear about the circumstances of that, and I don’t think it’s been clear. It was an ugly incident from the fan standpoint,” Bickerstaff said Monday ahead of Cleveland’s road game against Orlando.

“Emoni and Gabe, they draw the attention, and I understand the league’s hard and fast rule on approaching the stands and that type of thing, but there’s also a line that needs to be drawn between how fans believe they can interact with players, how they can interact with players’ families and the things that were said to Emoni and his family.

“I let him know we’ve got his back, we’re still supporting him, and as a league there needs to be more done to protect those guys. They should never have to go through what they went through and be called the names they were called.”

Caris LeVert's status

Otherwise, sixth man Caris LeVert is a game-time decision for the Cavs after missing two games in a row due to a nagging right wrist injury. The last time LeVert played was in Cleveland when the Cavs hosted the Bucks, and it was clear his wrist was bothering him.

If LeVert ends up sidelined for the second consecutive game, Sam Merrill, Georges Niang, and Craig Porter Jr. would likely be candidates for increased roles.