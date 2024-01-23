Losing Tristan Thompson huts the Cavs where it hurts most right now. In the bench.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are riding high, going 12-3 in their last 15 games and riding an eight-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the NBA. The basketball gods saw the Cavs like George Constanza and decided then and there that Cleveland and their fans could not be too happy. The day after the Cavs dominant road win over the Orlando Magic, the NBA announced that veteran big man Tristan Thompson would be suspended for 25 games without pay due to violating terms of the NBA and NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. Thompson will be suspended for 25 games, starting when the Cavs face the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

Thompson, 32, has appeared in 36 games off the bench for Cleveland this season, becoming the team’s backup center while the team navigates a rough stretch of injuries, including the absence of fellow big man Evan Mobley, who continues to recover from knee surgery.

Entering this year as the third-string center after signing a veteran minimum-salary deal to return to Cleveland, the city where his NBA career started, Thompson quickly displaced Damian Jones in the regular rotation and has provided quality minutes, earning praise from coaches and teammates for his impact on and off the court. Thompson is averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12.4 minutes. He chipped in four points and five boards in the Cavs’ 126-99 win over the Magic on Monday night.

“He just impacts winning,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said recently. “Guys like that, no matter what circumstance you put him in, they’re going to have an impact.”

The length of the suspension means Thompson will be unavailable until Cleveland faces the Houston Rockets on the road in mid-March. Thompson can still be around the team and participate in practice by rule. But he isn’t allowed in the arena starting two hours before tipoff on game nights. Losing that veteran presence can be a blow for a young team like Cleveland, especially when everyone in their locker room gravitates towards Thompson and his larger-than-life personality.

With Thompson out, the Cavs will have to turn back to Damian Jones, the player Thompson replaced, to soak up reserve big man minutes. That could be a precarious situation for Cleveland, considering Jones looked lost whenever out on the court for the Cavs. It could be an even greater challenge for Cleveland not having Thompson, considering that Giannis Antetkounmpo, Brook Lopez, and the super-sized Bucks are waiting for the Cavs.

It’ll be challenging for Jones and Jarrett Allen to defend Milwaukee’s size, athleticism, and strength. Look for Georges Niang, Dean Wade, Pete Nance, and even Isaiah Mobley to step up as well as Cleveland tries to navigate their foray with the Bucks, waiting for Evan Mobley to be 100% again.

On paper, the Cavs should survive without Thompson until Mobley returns to the court since they have enough bodies available, and Allen’s greatest strength is defending the rim without fouling. But, with no clear return date set for Mobley yet, everything will be a bit tighter for a Cleveland team that has been struggling with depth and injuries all season long. It’s another test of strength and adversity, and hopefully, the Cavs will pass with flying colors.