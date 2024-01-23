What should the Cavs do with Okoro?

The Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, all teams within striking distance of the Cleveland Cavaliers, have made moves to upgrade their roster and compete in the Eastern Conference. The Heat just landed Terry Rozier III from the Charlotte Hornets. The Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. Finally, the Knicks traded for OG Anunoby from Toronto and are 9-2 since the transaction, finding ways to win on defense every night. For the Cavs, it has to feel like the pressure is on to do something to maintain the distance they've built from this group of Eastern Conference ankle-biters, right? Well after landing Donovan Mitchell two summers ago, the cupboard is relatively bare asset-wise for Cleveland to make moves on par with what Indiana or New York made.

Sure, there could be a path for the Cavs to acquire a veteran player who can make a difference in different scenarios in a similar vein to Rozier as the Heat did. But, considering that Cleveland's biggest need is a three-and-d wing that can play either forward spot, the limited draft picks the Cavs have may not give them a similar return to what their rivals obtained.

That's why Cleveland may break up part of the band to stay ahead of the competition. No, that doesn't mean the Cavs want to trade Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, or anyone on that level. But, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, swingman Isaac Okoro could be a player who can grease the wheels in a possible trade for Cleveland.

“Although Jarrett Allen's name has come up in trade rumors since the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers have shown minimal willingness to discuss Allen in conversations leading up to the deadline. Cleveland truly believes they have a competitive roster in the East and their front office is weighing options to add wing and forward depth. Isaac Okoro, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, presents the most likeliest path to the Cavs being able to do so.”

It helps that Okoro has been great as a reserve for Cleveland this season – averaging 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, all career bests, in 26.1 minutes per game. Considering that he's also a restricted free agent this summer, the Cavs may be unable to keep Okoro on a contract that makes him happy and still gives Cleveland financial flexibility to remain competitive as a hopeful contender. Thankfully, there could be two teams, one going through a rebuild and the other a hopeful contender, that could be interested in acquiring Okoro and committing to him long-term.

The Sacramento Kings, the hopeful contender, have had a below-average defense, allowing 115.3 points per 100 possessions, which is the seventeenth-best in the NBA. After leaning on Harrison Barnes for so long as their primary point of attack defender, the veteran swingman is starting to show signs of age and mileage, making it difficult some nights for the Kings to keep offenses from finding a groove. But if they could acquire Okoro, who would also thrive in Sacramento's fast-paced offense, he could be just what they need to help continue their climb through the Western Conference. Here's a possible trade that would make sense for both the Cavs and the Kings:

Sacramento receives: Isaac Okoro

Cleveland receives: Trey Lyles, 2026 first-round pick (via Sacramento, lottery protected)

It's not the splashiest trade, but Lyles fits the mold of what the Cavs need in the worst way. Lyles isn't gunshy on the perimeter and has the size to play forward at either position, making him a premium commodity despite being 28 years old. He would slot in nicely in a lineup featuring Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, and one of Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen, allowing Cleveland to continue shooting all over the floor. But, considering how well Okoro has played this season, along with the age gap between Okoro and Lyles, the Kings include a lottery-protected pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, giving the Cavs some extra ammunition to make moves down the line.

If that trade doesn't work for Cleveland, then calling the bottom-feeding Hornets to inquire about P.J. Washington could be worthwhile. According to sources, Washington is a player that the Cavs have had on their radar for a while, and considering that the asset-hungry Hornets aren't totally married to Washington in Charlotte long-term, there could be an opportunity for Cleveland to strike. Here's a trade that makes sense for all parties involved:

Charlotte receives: Isaac Okoro, Ty Jerome, 2024 second-round pick (via Golden State), 2025 second-round pick (via Milwaukee)

Cleveland receives: P.J. Washington

This trade would give the Cavs their guy in Washington, a move on par with what the Knicks and Pacers have done recently. Meanwhile, the Hornets get Okoro and two second-rounders for Ty Jerome's remaining salary. This trade would be the last bit of assets Cleveland could give out to make a move, but considering how high they are on Washington, it could be the move that makes the difference this season, especially with so many other teams right on their heels.