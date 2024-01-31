The Magic have moves to make at the trade deadline.

The Orlando Magic have been of the biggest and most pleasant surprises of 2023-24. After finishing 34-48 last season, Orlando is 24-23 as the All-Star break approaches in mid-February. Their record could be even better than that, too. Three of Orlando's last five losses have been determined by shots as time expired in the fourth quarter.

The Magic have been very successful this season thanks to the exorbitant amount of depth on their roster. But perhaps parting with depth pieces like Gary Harris and Goga Bitadze at the NBA trade deadline could do Orlando well.

Gary Harris, Guard

Orlando has a ton of guards on the roster, more guards than coach Jamahl Mosley could every play. Not only do the Magic have solid veteran like Gary Harris, but guys like Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, rookie Anthony Black and even Trevelin Queen have taken turns stepping and making big plays to help them win games. But of all of the guards on their roster, Harris seems to be the most expendable for a number of reasons.

For one, his age. This is a young Orlando roster. While it is always nice to have a steady veteran to guide a young team, Orlando already has veterans like Joe Ingles and Jonathan Isaac who can fill that role. In addition to that, as mentioned earlier, the Magic have a ton of depth at that position. Harris has played in 27 of Orlando's 47 games this season due to injury, so it isn't like he is some indispensable piece the Magic can't live without.

But Harris can help other teams, and with his contract situation, Orlando should be willing to oblige if a contender comes calling. He is on the last year of a two-year, $26 million deal. Harris can become a free agent after this season and, with the depth the Magic have at guard, it seems likely the Magic would let him walk for nothing should he reach free agency. If that is the case, why wouldn't they trade him now and get some draft capital and/or another young player back for him.

The price tag on Harris likely won't be all that high. The Magic can definitely get a second-round pick for him, maybe two. Every team needs physical guards who can defend and make threes, and Harris does that, even if his shooting from deep has slipped a bit this season (33.3%). Regardless, Harris is a proven commodity with a skillset every team needs. Orlando can get something for him. They should pursue what that something could be.

Goga Bitadze, Center

An unsung hero for the Magic this season has been third-string center Goga Bitadze. When Wendell Carter Jr. missed time due to injury earlier this season, Orlando slotted Bitadze into their starting lineup in his place and did not miss a beat.

The issue is that the Magic have a similar logjam in the frontcourt that they do in the backcourt. Not only is Carter the entrenched starter there, but Moritz Wagner is a sparkplug scorer and shooter off the bench at center as well. Both Paolo Banchero and Jonathan Isaac can play center in certain matchups against smaller opponents, too.

Bitadze is good enough to play a larger role than third center. If a team is lacking depth in the middle, they should call Orlando and see what the price is on Bitadze. He has helped this Magic team this season and could do the same for anyone else who acquires him.