Magic forward Wendell Carter, Jr. got a key injury update as his team took on LeBron James and the Lakers in the Magic Kingdom.

The Orlando Magic are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 3-2 record, hoping to take the next step in their evolution as possible contenders under Coach Jamahl Mosley.

Reigning, defending Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero got real about the team's winning mindset under Mosley this season. A worrisome late-breaking injury situation involving Markelle Fultz has caught the attention of Magic fans and players.

Saturday brought additional news on the injury front. Wendell Carter, the Magic forward with the 7-foot-5 wingspan, underwent hand surgery and is expected to miss a considerable amount of time.

Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. will undergo surgery to repair a fractured third metacarpal in his left hand, the team has announced. He’ll miss at least 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/HFmdKE6byZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2023

Carter Leads Talented Magic Frontcourt

Carter has averaged 9.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists on the season, although he has shot less than 40% from the field. Carter, Jr. has teamed up with Banchero and FIBA Gold Medalist Franz Wagner to form an intimidating and productive front line for Orlando in the early-going.

Magic Battling Lakers in Saturday Night Showdown

The Magic led the Lakers by three early on in the first quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night.

Wagner kicked off the evening with seven points as the Magic battled the preseason Western Conference contenders. LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis and other Lakers stars were among those who took the court.

Wagner showed off his high basketball IQ on the fast break against Darvin Ham's team in the Magic Kingdom. Wagner, a former Michigan Wolverine, is a budding star who helped lead Germany to the Gold Medal this past summer.

His game is growing by leaps and bounds, easing the sting of losing Carter Jr. recently in Coach Mosley's quest for a playoff spot this season.