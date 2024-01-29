The Magic let their defense shine in a win over KD and the Suns.

The Orlando Magic, rebounding from a disappointing 107-106 road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, bounced back with a commanding 113-98 victory over the red-hot Phoenix Suns Sunday night. The Suns, coming into the game as one of the league's formidable teams with victories in 7 of their last 8 contests, had previously bested the Magic in a close New Year's Eve matchup, winning 112-107. Despite the Suns' momentum and the Magic's recent slump — winning only 2 out of their last 9 games — Orlando's performance signified a significant turnaround.

Markelle Fultz shines with season-best performance

Markelle Fultz, playing a crucial role in the win, delivered his season's best performance, notching 14 points, 4 assists, and 5 steals, while impressively shooting 70% from the field.

Fultz started the game on a high note, scoring 8 points in the first quarter alone and going 4 for 5 in his shot attempts, setting the tone for the Magic's offensive rhythm. This standout performance came after a notable uptick in his recent games, where he averaged 11.5 points and 3 assists, marking a positive trend after a season previously marred by injuries.

The Magic dismantle the Suns in the 4th quarter for a big win 🔥 Paolo Banchero:

26 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 9-of-18 FG Markelle Fultz:

14 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 7-of-10 FG pic.twitter.com/j5ruDbdS5F — Magic Nation (@MagicNationCP) January 29, 2024

Magic defense forces Suns to commit 22 turnovers

Despite trailing for a significant portion of the game and facing a Suns team shooting 56.2%, the Magic's defense emerged as the pivotal game-changer. Orlando compelled the Suns into committing over 22 turnovers, a number well above their season average of 14.9 and also higher than the Magic's opponents' average of 15.2 turnovers per game, a figure that ranks as the second-highest in the league.

This defensive tenacity marked the 12th occasion this season that the Magic's robust defense has successfully held an opponent under 100 points, showcasing their ability to enforce turnovers and control the game's tempo.

Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley further emphasized the physicality and determination of the team's defensive effort.

“I thought it was very physical. I mean our guys… the great part about that is that our guys embraced it. There were a couple of screens that we ran through. There were a lot of tags in pick and rolls that, you know, standing guys up early the right way. But again, I mean it's who we are, we’ve got to be physical and defend the right way and disrupt teams and not make it easy for them as they come on our home floor,” Mosley remarked.

Jonathan Isaac and Magic defense shut down Suns in fourth quarter

During the final quarter, the Magic's defensive strategy came to full fruition. Despite the Suns initially shooting 75%, they encountered an unyielding defense and were held without a field goal for an astonishing 8 minutes. The Magic's formidable lineup, featuring Markelle Fultz, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, and Moritz Wagner, proved instrumental in this defensive lockdown.

Jonathan Isaac was at the forefront of the defensive onslaught. He commented on the team's fourth-quarter performance.

“Man, super just proud and excited. That’s the identity of this team and when we really lock into it, there’s no team that we can’t stop… For us to get it done like that, especially with the way (Devin) Booker was rolling; to kind of shut them up in the fourth quarter, it’s amazing. I’m just glad to be a part of it, and I want to just continue to roll.”

Isaac, leading the defense, ended the night with 9 points, 2 blocks, and 1 steal, and was instrumental in limiting the Suns to just 13 points in the final quarter.

Frank Vogel after the Orlando Magic’s 113-98 win over the Phoenix Suns: “Not a lot of teams are built the way they are. They are a massive team.” https://t.co/IcgwHAh1mC — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 29, 2024

Mosley lauded the team's performance, particularly in the critical final quarter.

“I couldn’t be more proud… Their communication, their switching, their navigating the right situation offensively. Keeping each other involved, understanding what the matchups were on the floor… you continue to ask for them to grow and learn and read different situations and that’s what they did putting that together.”

On the opposing side, Phoenix Suns Head Coach Frank Vogel recognized the challenges posed by the Magic's robust defense, remarking, “I don’t think a lot of teams are built the way they are. They’re a massive team… We didn’t do it well enough or handle the pressure well enough tonight.”

The Magic's victory brings their season record to 24-22. They now look ahead to their next matchup against Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, set for Monday night at 8:30 PM ET. With a defense that has proven its ability to stifle even the most potent offenses and a team that continues to show growth and resilience, the Magic are poised to make their mark in the upcoming games.