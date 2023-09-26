The Pokemon Trading Card Game has released quite a few expansions already since Scarlet & Violet's release and once again we see a shake-up in the current meta. Gone are the days when Pokemon V and VMax were the dominant rule boxes in the game as we see the reintroduction of Pokemon ex back with a twist – the Tera type mechanic. With the Tera type mechanic, Pokemon ex cannot be damaged while on the bench. One of the most prominent ex cards currently part of the meta and very popular among Trainers is Charizard ex from the Obsidian Flames expansion. In this article, we share how to build your Pokemon TCG decks around the Charizard ex engine.

The Star of the Pokemon TCG Deck Build: Charizard ex

For us to properly build around the most expensive card of the Obsidian Flames expansion, we need to understand what the card is all about and what it has to offer. We list below the details of the card:

Type: Pokemon, Dark

HP: 330

Weakness: Grass x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Ability

Infernal Reign

When you play this card from your hand to evolve a Pokemon during your turn, you may search your deck for up to 3 Basic Fire Energy cards and attach them to your Pokemon in any way you like. Then, shuffle your deck.

Burning Darkness

Damage: 180+

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x2

Description: This attack does 30 more damage for each Prize card your opponent has taken.

This particular Charizard ex is definitely one of the most explosive cards in the current rotation of the meta. It is Stage 2 Pokemon but there are ways you can bring this Pokemon out into battle – First, you can easily secure the Charizard ex card by utilizing an Ultra Ball. After, you will need to use a Rare Candy to evolve it immediately into Charizard ex. There are certain aids that could help you with evolving faster but we'll get more on that in the other engines that would be perfect for this star.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Looking at Charizard ex's moveset, they are pretty much in sync with each other in terms of their Ability and Attack. Infernal Reign can easily accelerate your Fire Energy cards not just to this Pokemon, but to all of your Pokemon as well. You can speed up your setup with other attackers to really hasten the pace and gain the upper hand. Against your opponents. The damage output, Burning Darkness, deals a massive amount of damage starting at 180 for only two (2) Fire Energy. This attack increases in damage by 30 per Prize Card taken by your opponent for knocking out your Pokemon. With potentially dishing out 330 damage, you can easily knock out even the tankiest Pokemon in the current rotation. You can increase this damage output by 10 with the help of a Pokemon Tool, Vitality Band.

Understanding how this particular engine works would definitely put you at an advantage for your Pokemon TCG adventure so make sure that you use this to its maximum potential.

Engines that CLEARLY work well

Within the current rotation of Pokemon TCG cards that can be played in the Standard rules, there are two cards that just make sense to include in a Charizard ex build deck. First, we take a look at the Pidgeot ex engine that came from the same Pokemon TCG expansion set, Obsidian Flames.

Pidgeot ex

Type: Pokemon, Normal

HP: 280

Weakness: Lightning x2

Resistance: Fighting – 30

Retreat Cost: None

Moveset:

Ability

Quick Search

Once during your turn, you may search your deck for a card and put it into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck. You can’t use more than 1 Quick Search Ability each turn.

Blustery Wind

Damage: 120

Energy Cost: Normal Energy x2

Description: You may discard a Stadium in play.

What makes Pidgeot ex special in the Pokemon TCG is its Ability, Quick Search. In case you were wondering, this is not really the first time that we've heard of this Ability. Back in the Fire Red and Leaf Green expansions, this was Pidgeot's Poke-Power and it allowed you to do the same thing that it currently does in the meta – To search for any card that you want from your deck and place it in your hand. This seriously is an overpowered Ability as it can get you out of a tricky situation, no matter what it is. Whether it is an Energy Card, a Supporter Card, a Trainer Card, a Pokemon Tool, or a specific Pokemon, if you have the Pidgeot ex setup, you're sure to get whatever card you need in every turn. If you're thinking of countering this with a Klefki that has a Mischievous Lock Ability, make sure to read twice as that Ability only locks Basic Pokemon with Abilities and not Stage 2 Pokemon like this Pidgeot ex.

Arcanine ex

In case your Charizard ex is stuck in a rut because you can't draw the card, you don't have a Rare Candy in play, or can't seem to find that Charmelon card in your deck, then you should have a good viable backup that can deal as much damage while you fend off attacks from your opponent. This Arcanine ex is a good contender for that particular task.

Type: Pokemon, Fire

HP: 280

Weakness: Water x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x3

Moveset:

Raging Claws

Damage: 30+

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x2

Description: This attack does 10 more damage for each damage counter on this Pokemon.

Bright Flame

Damage: 250

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x3

Description: Discard 2 Fire Energy from this Pokemon.

Gaining the upper hand and advantage in the early onset of the match can dictate the pace of the game. You will definitely need a good engine that can work well with the Charizard ex that we are set to focus on this particular deck and the Arcanine ex engine can definitely be that option. The Growlithe that comes from the Scarlet and Violet Base Set is actually a pretty good setup to Arcanine ex. With its Stroke attack, you get to search your deck for up to 2 Fire Energy cards and then attach it to that Pokemon, priming it up for when it evolves into a Stage 1 Pokemon, Arcanine ex. After which, you can either utilize Raging Claws which has the potential to deal 300 damage (if you are damaged by 270), or use Bright Flame which deals a massive damage output of 250. You will need to discard two Fire Energy cards but that can easily be replaced once you have your Charmander or Charmeleon evolve into Charizard ex with the help of the Infernal Reign Ability. If you want to talk about speeding up Energy Card utilization, then this is the best way to go.

This particular deck in the Pokemon TCG meta is currently very popular and is widely used by most Trainers in the Pokemon TCG Live app. Like us, more often than not, we get to challenge Trainers who use this format, and would definitely be a tricky situation to maneuver from. Perhaps, this is where they practice with their digital decks and fine-tune everything during live battles, face-to-face. No matter how you roll with the Charizard ex, you are bound to come up on top if you play your cards right.

Learn more Pokemon TCG Deck Builds like this Charizard ex engine and more on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to check in from time to time for the latest news, updates, events, and releases on anything and everything Pokemon and Pokemon TCG!

Best of luck, Trainers!