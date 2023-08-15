Throughout the years, Pokemon Trading Cards had some of the most insane valuations for a single card that reaches from a range of $240,000 to a whopping $6,000,000! In every Pokemon TCG expansion, there will always be a card that's more expensive than the rest and that has been an irrefutable fact so collectors are always on the lookout for Booster Boxes that can yield this high price cards. Of course, these cards are expensive for a reason which can be attributed to the rarity of the card, the number of prints, the unique design, and possibly the demand for a certain Pokemon. In the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames expansion, we saw the banner child that is Charizard alongside Tyranitar and a few more familiar Pokemon that make up the most expensive cards in this release.

5 Most Expensive Cards in Obsidian Flames

5. Revavroom ex

Current Price: $22.97

Type: Pokemon, Metal

HP: 280

Weakness: Fire x2

Resistance: Grass -30

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x1

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Tune-Up

This Pokemon may have up to 4 Pokemon Tools attached to it, If it loses this Ability, discard Pokemon Tools from it until only 1 remains.

Wild Drift

Damage: 170

Energy Cost: Metal Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: During your opponent's next turn, this Pokemon takes 30 less damage from attacks (After applying Weakness and Resistance).

First on the list is the Revavroom ex Special Illustration Rare card that features the mini-story as portrayed by the pre-evolution of Revavroom, Varoom Illustration Rare. In Pokemon TCG battles, this card holds high value as it has a great advantage with its Ability as well as the Wild Drift move that makes it take 30 damage less. This particular card set to be a Special Illustration Rare definitely increases its value to a higher price. The current price for Revavroom ex Special Illustration Rare is $22.97, not that expensive but a little more than how much usual cards would be priced at.

4. Geeta (Special Illustration Rare)

Current Price: $23.97

Type: Trainer Card, Supporter

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Description: Search your deck for up to 2 Basic Energy cards and attach them to 1 of your Pokemon. Then, shuffle your deck. During this turn, your Pokemon can't attack. (This includes Pokemon that come into play this turn.) *You may play only 1 Supporter card during your turn.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet-introduced Trainer, Geeta, gets a Special Illustration Rare version of her Supporter card. The chairwoman of the Pokemon League as well as the most skilled Trainer of all in the Paldea region, Geeta is treated with an astounding card that reflects her elegance and skill through this Obsidian Flames card. With this card's version of aesthetics and usability, it easily takes the number 4 spot on the list. Definitely a must-have for both Pokemon Collectors and Pokemon TCG Trainers out there. This particular Geeta Special Illustration Rare card is currently priced at $23.97, the most expensive Trainer Card in the latest expansion of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG, Obsidian Flames.

3. Charizard ex (Ultra Rare)

Current Price: $39.97

Type: Pokemon, Dark

HP: 330

Weakness: Grass x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Rarity: Ultra Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Infernal Reign

When you play this card from your hand to evolve a Pokemon during your turn, you may search your deck for up to 3 Basic Fire Energy cards and attach them to your Pokemon in any way you like. Then, shuffle your deck.

Burning Darkness

Damage: 180+

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x2

Description: This attack does 30 more damage for each Prize card your opponent has taken.

With a Charizard card in the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames expansion, we never doubted for a fact that this would make its appearance on the list. This particular Charizard card, the Ultra Rare variant, features a special artwork that shares one of the more popular Pokemon from Kanto with its Terastalized form. The usability of this card is insane given that it can easily be an Energy Card engine for your other Fire-type Attackers and can come in clutch given that it only requires 2 Fire Energies to attack with a 180+ damage output. Of course, the more your opponent has taken Prize Cards, the better since it can increase up to 330 which can easily one-shot most of the high HP Pokemon in the current meta. We're forecasting this Charizard ex card to be as useful as how it's popular, and demand for the card will be incredibly high, for sure. This Charizard ex Ultra Rare card is currently priced at $39.97 and is expected to rise in terms of price in the foreseeable future.

2. Charizard ex (Hyper Rare)

Current Price: $49.97

Type: Pokemon, Dark

HP: 330

Weakness: Grass x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Rarity: Hyper Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Infernal Reign

When you play this card from your hand to evolve a Pokemon during your turn, you may search your deck for up to 3 Basic Fire Energy cards and attach them to your Pokemon in any way you like. Then, shuffle your deck.

Burning Darkness

Damage: 180+

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x2

Description: This attack does 30 more damage for each Prize card your opponent has taken.

We were not kidding when we said that Charizard was going to be on this list and here we are yet again. The Charizard ex Hyper Rare card takes the 2nd spot in the 5 Most Expensive in Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames expansion. Comparing this variant of the card with the previous one is the difference in color – Trading off the silver and black with more gold, making it more luxurious looking and premium. This particular card is actually harder to pull than the Special Illustration Rare variant of the card so that's something that Pokemon Collectors and Pokemon Trainers should take note of. Given the look, the design, and the rarity of the card, this is definitely a card that is worth having graded and preserved for the future. Perhaps, an investment of sorts? You know how Charizard cards can get as they mature over time, right? The card's current price is $49.97 and we're saying it again, this card will rise in terms of price sooner or later.

1. Charizard ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Current Price: $144.97

Type: Pokemon, Dark

HP: 330

Weakness: Grass x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Rarity: Ultra Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Infernal Reign

When you play this card from your hand to evolve a Pokemon during your turn, you may search your deck for up to 3 Basic Fire Energy cards and attach them to your Pokemon in any way you like. Then, shuffle your deck.

Burning Darkness

Damage: 180+

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x2

Description: This attack does 30 more damage for each Prize card your opponent has taken.

For the final, most expensive card on our list, it is none other than another Charizard ex card! The Special Illustration Rare is a mix of exquisite design and outstanding aesthetic value, difficulty in terms of pulling this card from the latest expansion of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG‘s Obsidian Flames, as well as the fact that it is a Charizard card is what makes it the most expensive card in the bunch. Comparing this Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare card against the other variants of the Charizard ex cards, the value is massively different, almost doubling or even tripling their values. The current price for the most expensive card in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG Obsidian Flames is $144.97.

Best of luck, Trainers!