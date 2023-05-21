Gent’s rising star, Gift Orban, has expressed his desire to make a move to the Premier League but has ruled out a potential transfer to Arsenal due to their lack of success in winning trophies, reported by goal.com.

The 20-year-old Nigerian forward has caught the attention of several top teams with his impressive performances since joining Gent from Stabaek in January. While Orban sees the Premier League as his preferred destination, he made it clear that he would snub any approach from Arsenal because he believes the club lacks ambition.

In an interview with Het Nieuwsblad, Orban stated, “I dream about the Premier League and about Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool. I don’t really care much for Arsenal, though. They do not like winning trophies. It was like that for 10 years when Arsene Wenger was in charge. They only signed players to then sell them at a profit. I want to play for a club that competes for trophies.”

Orban’s exceptional goal-scoring record has made him a highly sought-after talent, with 20 goals in just 20 matches for Gent and 19 goals in 24 games for Stabaek in Norway.

His dismissal of Arsenal as contenders for silverware comes at a time when the Gunners have experienced a significant setback in the Premier League title race. After leading the table by eight points, Arsenal’s recent run of two wins in their last eight matches allowed Manchester City to overtake them and secure the title this weekend.

As Orban continues to make waves in the football world, it remains to be seen which top Premier League club he will ultimately choose when the time comes to leave Gent. However, it is clear that he has set his sights on joining a club with a strong winning mentality and a track record of competing for trophies.