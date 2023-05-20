Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, has openly admitted that his team was “not good enough” in their pursuit of the Premier League title this season, reported by mirror. The Gunners’ hopes of securing their first league championship in nearly 20 years have ultimately fallen short, leading to a review of the team’s performance.

If Arsenal fails to secure a victory in their upcoming match against Nottingham Forest, it will result in Manchester City being crowned Premier League champions for the fifth time in six seasons. This outcome has left a sense of heartbreak and regret at the Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal had enjoyed a strong position at the top of the table for a significant portion of the season, only to falter under the mounting pressure from City.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Arteta expressed his disappointment at falling short and failing to meet the expectations set for his team. He spoke candidly about the struggle of feeling like he had let people down and not being able to deliver the desired results.

However, Arteta also called for perspective, highlighting the progress his young side has made. Despite missing out on the title, Arsenal is on track to finish second this season, a significant improvement compared to recent campaigns. The manager emphasized the need to assess the season as a whole and identify areas for improvement once it concludes.

Arsenal’s next challenge is an away match at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest, a stadium where they have experienced past eliminations in the FA Cup. Forest, fighting for Premier League survival, will be a formidable opponent, requiring Arsenal to put their title disappointment aside and focus on securing all three points.

As the season draws to a close, Arteta and his team will reflect on their performances and evaluate what could have been done differently. The admission of falling short will serve as motivation for Arsenal to continue their development and strive for success in future campaigns.