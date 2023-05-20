Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane made history in what could potentially be his final home game for the club, as he broke a Premier League record by scoring a stunning free-kick against Brentford, reported by goal.com. Kane become the first player ever to score in 25 different Premier League games in a 38-game Premier League season.

Kane’s remarkable free-kick found the top corner of the net after a brilliant lay-off from Dejan Kulusevski. The strike showcased the English striker’s exceptional skill and precision, highlighting why he is considered one of the best forwards in the league. However, Kane’s record may not remain unchallenged for long.

Erling Haaland, the prolific Borussia Dortmund striker, is still in contention to snatch the record from Kane. Haaland has scored in 23 Premier League games this season, meaning he has a chance to surpass Kane’s achievement. To do so, Haaland will need to score in each of Manchester City’s remaining three games against Chelsea, Brighton, and Brentford, while Kane would have to fail to find the back of the net in Tottenham’s final game against Leeds.

The future of Harry Kane at Tottenham remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire at the end of next season. The England captain has been linked with a move to Manchester United, and there has also been reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain. As Spurs conclude their season with an away fixture against Leeds, Kane’s final home game may have been marked by a goal, potentially signaling the end of his time with the club.

As the summer approaches, Kane will face an important decision regarding his future. But before that, Tottenham must focus on their last game against Leeds, aiming to end the season on a positive note.