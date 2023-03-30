Arsenal will be hosting Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium with both teams needing a win in this exciting Premier League Season. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Arsenal-Leeds prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Arsenal is locked in a dire fight for the Premier League trophy since the 2003-2004 season. If they were to win all their remaining games, the Gunners would deny Manchester City the chance to be Premier League winners for three straight seasons.

Leeds also has an extreme necessity to win. They are fighting for Premier League football next season, as they are two points and four places ahead of the relegation zone. Leeds needs positive results until the end of the season.

Here are the Arsenal-Leeds soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Arsenal-Leeds Odds

Arsenal FC: -360

Leeds United: +950

Draw: +470

Over 2.5 Goals: -194

Under 2.5 Goals: +156

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leeds

TV: SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, Nbcsports.com, Peacock, Sling Blue

Time: 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Arsenal Can Beat Leeds

Arsenal is locked in a dire fight to capture the Premier League trophy since their 2003-2004 season. If they were to win all their remaining games, the Gunners would deny Manchester City the chance to be Premier League winners for three straight seasons. Arsenal is the current table-toppers with a 22-3-3 record. They have scored 66 goals this season and have the best home record (11-2-1).

The Gunners secured a comfortable 4-1 victory at home to Crystal Palace last time. Gabriel Martinelli started the ball rolling in the 28th minute. Bukayo Saka doubled the home side’s lead just before the half-time whistle. Early in the second half, Granit Xhaka made it 3-0 but Jeffrey Schlupp pulled a goal back for the visitors just after the hour mark. Saka was on his scoring groove as he scored his second goal of the game to restore Arsenal’s three-goal lead and made sure of the points.

The biggest reason Arsenal can win this match is their form. Despite losing their chance to go further in the UEFA Europa League, the Gunners are in the midst of a six-game winning streak in the Prem. They got wins against Aston Villa, Leicester, Everton, Bournemouth, Fulham, and Crystal Palace in that stretch. Arsenal needs wins until the end of the year. With fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea booked for April, losing this game would mean must-win scenarios in their next set of games.

Now, they meet relegation-fighting Leeds and at the Emirates, it should be their seventh win in a row. In their last 12 matchups, Arsenal has never lost and only two matches ended in draws.

Coach Mikel Arteta will be missing Takehiro Tomiyasu, Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny, and William Saliba as they heal through their injuries this weekend, while there are some doubts over Thomas Partey as well.

Why Leeds Can Beat Arsenal

Leeds is once again battling for Premier League survivorship like last year. They are currently in 14th place with 26 points earned from their 6-8-13 record. Leeds will need to improve their away record, tallying just two wins and three draws in their last 14 travels.

Leeds certainly had luck on their side away at Leeds in their last league game but most would argue that they deserved to win the game on the balance of play. Goals from Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling, and Rasmus Kristensen saw Leeds move 3-0 clear at Molineux. Wolverhampton managed to pull a couple of goals back before a stoppage-time effort from Rodrigo secured a 4-2 victory for the away side.

Leeds United is one of the sadder stories of this season. Finishing 17th last season, the club lost their star striker Raphinha to FC Barcelona earlier in the season and now they need to fight to survive in the Premier League. Unfortunately, their next two games are against relegation candidates Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, making this an exciting battle at the bottom of the table.

Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, and Tyler Adams are expected to miss the trip to the capital through injury, while Maximilian Wober and Wilfried Gnonto will face late fitness tests. Coach Javi Garcia will need to rely on the heroics of Harrison, Rodrigo, and Crysencio Summerville. Marc Roca, Brendon Aaronson, and Weston McKennie are also decent options to bolster the midfield

Final Arsenal-Leeds Prediction & Pick

Arsenal has been running the league since the start of the season. Leeds might be in the bottom ranks of the English table but their current standing should not be taken for granted. Regardless, this will be a high-scoring affair with the Gunners securing another home win.

Final Arsenal-Leeds Prediction & Pick: Arsenal (-360), Over 2.5 goals (-194)