Arsenal’s final game of the season could potentially be a title-clinching one — and it won’t be cheap whatsoever.

Mikel Arteta’s men host Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on the final day on May 28. Given that Arsenal currently look on course to winning the Premier League for the first time since 2004 in what is a close title race with Manchester City, it could be a monumental game for the club.

Ticket prices are certainly reflecting that even with 10 league games remaining. As things stand, tickets are being resold by fans for upwards of €28,409 — the equivalent of over $30,000.

You could instead opt for a regular face value ticket, but it will cost in the region of £1,200 ($1,400) at the least. For context, home tickets usually range from £20 to £350 ($25 to $430) depending on the game and date.

Add in the fact that getting a ticket on the official Arsenal ticket exchange is virtually down to luck these days, and it’s basically an uphill task if you’re looking to be in attendance as Arsenal play Wolves.

Of course, there’s always a chance that Arsenal secure the league title before the final day. If that is the case, the Wolves game will still be a huge affair as the Gunners can lift the Premier League trophy and celebrate in front of their own fans.

But given that they lead City by eight points (with City having a game in hand) and still have to play Pep Guardiola’s men in Manchester next month, the title race could very well go down the wire.

And in a scenario where the title remains in Arsenal’s hands going into the Wolves game, it will definitely be the biggest game in the club’s recent history since the 2006 Champions League final.

There’s also a scenario where Arsenal miss out on the title and come second or worse — but that’s something nobody connected with Arsenal will even be imagining at this stage.