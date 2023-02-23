By no surprise, Bukayo Saka isn’t going anywhere. The Arsenal forward, who has played a massive part in the Gunners’ impressive Premier League campaign in 2022-23, has agreed to a new contract with his boyhood club, as reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Ornstein notes the deal may take some time to finalize, but Saka will put pen to paper in the near future. The England international is a big reason Mikel Arteta’s men are currently top of the table, scoring 10 goals and tallying eight assists in all competitions. In EPL action, Saka has netted a team-best eight times.

Bukayo Saka last inked a deal with Arsenal in 2020 and that contract is set to run until 2024. However, the North Londoners recently activated a clause to extend it past next year. This is obviously fantastic news for the Gunners given his importance in the final third.

Since making his debut with the club in 2018, Saka has gone on to make 166 carer appearances, bagging 34 goals in the process. The London native is also a mainstay for Gareth Southate’s Three Lions and showed very well at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring three times in four outings before they bowed out in the semifinals against France.

Aside from Saka’s upcoming extension, the Gunners have also signed Gabriel Martinelli to a fresh deal. Arsenal currently holds a two-point lead over Manchester City in the title race and will clash with Leicester City this weekend after a thrilling 4-2 victory over Aston Villa last Saturday, with Saka finding the back of the net once again.