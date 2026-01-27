ClutchPoints is excited to give fans an unmissable opportunity to connect with one of the NBA’s most passionate competitors, Marcus Smart, like never before.

“In The Clutch” is the first installment of a new ClutchPoints series that puts fans face-to-face with elite athletes for real, one-on-one conversations. And it all starts with you.

Enter now for your chance to win a 60-second, 1-on-1 FaceTime video call with Lakers guard Marcus Smart on February 4, where you get to ask him anything you want.

Smart’s journey from defensive stalwart to NBA champion has made him one of the most respected voices in the league. A three-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection, Smart’s intensity, leadership and unfiltered personality resonate with fans across the country.

Now, you have the chance to cut past the headlines and ask him directly about his career, mindset, the Lakers’ season, or whatever’s on your mind.

Steps to enter:

Download the ClutchPoints app and fill out the form Submit your question for Marcus Smart If your question is selected, you’ll join Marcus Smart on camera for a 1-on-1, 60-second video call on February 4th Selected participants will also receive free Marcus Smart x ClutchPoints merch

Article Continues Below

It’s that simple, and it’s all happening In The Clutch.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan, a casual follower, or someone who just loves great access to sports and entertainment talent, “In The Clutch” is your direct line to one of the toughest competitors in basketball.

The giveaway begins on Tuesday, Jan. 27 and ends on Sunday, Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PST. This opportunity is open to U.S. residents 18 or older, although someone over 18 may submit on behalf of a minor.

Don’t miss your chance: download the ClutchPoints app and submit your question for Marcus Smart today!

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. Winners will be notified via email. Prize is non-transferable. Terms and conditions apply.