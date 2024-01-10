PlayStation Blog announces nine new games for PS Plus tiers, launching January 16, enhancing options from Essential to Premium.

Sony has officially unveiled the lineup of games that will join the Extra tier of its PlayStation Plus subscription service in January 2024. The PlayStation Plus service, renowned for its multi-tiered subscription model, is set to expand its offerings on January 16, 2024, with a fresh batch of games for its Extra tier subscribers.

PlayStation Plus Tiers: Catering To Every Gamer's Needs

PlayStation Plus subscribers have the option to choose from multiple tiers, with each tier catering to different gaming needs. The Essential tier offers monthly free games, online multiplayer access, and exclusive discounts. This tier has been a staple of the service, providing a consistent stream of benefits to subscribers. Essential tier members receive their monthly free games at the beginning of each month.

In contrast, the Extra tier, a step above the Essential, includes all the perks of the Essential tier and adds a selection of rotating games for the PS4 and PS5. This tier has gained popularity for its diverse and ever-changing library, appealing to gamers who seek variety and new experiences. Extra tier subscribers typically receive their additional games in the middle of the month, distinguishing it from the Essential tier's schedule.

For those subscribed to the highest tier, PS Plus Premium, all games added to the PS Plus Extra are also accessible. The Premium tier enhances the offerings further by including retro games, alongside the content available in the Extra tier. This comprehensive package has made PS Plus Premium a sought-after choice for gaming enthusiasts.

The excitement this month centers around the introduction of nine new games to the PS Plus Extra lineup. These games are a mix of genres and styles, ensuring a broad appeal to different gaming preferences.

The January 2024 PS Plus Extra tier includes the following titles:

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3 is an action-packed adventure game known for its vast open-world exploration and thrilling missions. Players dive into the role of Rico Rodriguez, an agent on a mission to liberate the fictional Mediterranean island of Medici from a ruthless dictator. The game stands out for its high-octane action, allowing players to use an array of weapons, vehicles, and a unique grappling hook to traverse the dynamic environment. With a focus on freedom and creativity, Just Cause 3 offers an explosive and unrestrained gaming experience, filled with breathtaking stunts and spectacular destruction.

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO City Undercover is a family-friendly adventure game set in an expansive LEGO universe. Players step into the shoes of Chase McCain, an undercover detective tasked with bringing down a criminal syndicate in LEGO City. The game combines witty humor with a compelling storyline, offering a variety of missions and puzzles. Its open-world design is richly detailed, encouraging exploration and interaction with the lively LEGO environment. LEGO City Undercover is a delightful experience for players of all ages, blending classic LEGO charm with engaging gameplay.

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 is a critically acclaimed horror-survival game that offers intense gameplay and a gripping storyline. This remake of the classic game transports players to the zombie-infested Raccoon City, where they navigate the horrors as either Leon S. Kennedy or Claire Redfield. The game is lauded for its atmospheric tension, challenging survival mechanics, and immersive storytelling. Combining puzzle-solving, resource management, and heart-pounding action, Resident Evil 2 delivers a deeply engaging and frighteningly realistic survival horror experience.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5 only) – A unique space simulation experience. Session: Skate Sim – A realistic skateboarding simulation game that captures the essence of skate culture. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – A strategic stealth game set in the Edo period of Japan. Surviving the Aftermath – A post-apocalyptic strategy game where players must manage resources and survive in a harsh environment. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition – This edition features the Dragon Lord Pack Bonus Content on top of the full base game, providing an enriched gaming experience. Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – A role-playing game set in a dark and immersive universe of vampire mythology.

These games will become available with the PlayStation Store update on Tuesday, January 16, enriching the PS Plus Extra tier's catalog. However, the arrival of new titles also marks the departure of previous games from the service.

January 2024, the following nine PS Plus Extra games will cycle out:

Devil May Cry 5 Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition It Takes Two Jett: The Far Shore The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Omno Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition SnowRunner

The rotation of games is a regular feature of the PS Plus Extra service, ensuring a dynamic and evolving library for subscribers.

Despite these departures, January 2024 remains a robust month for the PlayStation Plus subscription service. The free PS Plus games for this period include A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World. These titles, coupled with the new additions to the PS Plus Extra tier, offer an exciting and diverse lineup for subscribers.

The continuous expansion and evolution of the PlayStation Plus service, particularly in its Extra tier, reflect Sony's commitment to providing a rich and varied gaming experience. With the latest additions to its game library, PlayStation Plus continues to be a leading subscription service in the gaming industry, offering something for every type of gamer. As the gaming landscape constantly shifts, PlayStation Plus remains a steadfast provider of quality and variety, making it a valuable service for PlayStation enthusiasts worldwide.

