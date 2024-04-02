In a surprise announcement, PlayStation Plus subscribers with Extra and Premium memberships have much to look forward to this month, as Sony unveils two new games set to enrich their gaming library. Deviating from Sony's standard mid-month reveal, this early news has ignited excitement among the gaming community for the April 2024 lineup.
Among the early reveals are two eagerly awaited titles, each boasting unique gameplay and immersive experiences: Dave the Diver and Tales of Kenzera: Zau.
PlayStation Plus Adds Two Extra Surprise Games For April
Dave The Diver
Dave the Diver is a critically acclaimed exploration and simulation game that plunges players into the ocean's depths to uncover its mysteries. However, the game goes beyond simple exploration; it integrates an entrepreneurial element where players are tasked with managing a restaurant. This involves catching various sea creatures to serve as dishes in their establishment, requiring players to balance their time between the adventure of diving and the management of their culinary business. The game's graphics bring the vibrant underwater world to life, while its gameplay mechanics offer a refreshing take on resource management and simulation. Set to be available to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers starting April 16, Dave the Diver promises a blend of adventure and entrepreneurship unlike any other.
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
The second title, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, is poised to captivate players with its 2.5D Metroidvania-style gameplay, a genre beloved for its intricate maps, platforming challenges, and deep combat systems. This game places a strong emphasis on exploration and skillful combat, with players navigating a beautifully crafted world that bridges the gap between two-dimensional art and three-dimensional depth. The game's narrative, set in a mystically cursed kingdom, calls for players to unravel its secrets through agile maneuvers and strategic battles. Drawing comparisons to the recent hit Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Tales of Kenzera: Zau adds its unique flair with a day-one release on April 23, elevating the anticipation among Metroidvania and platforming fans.
This early reveal not only showcases the exciting additions of Dave the Diver and Tales of Kenzera: Zau but also hints at a more extensive lineup of Extra and Premium games to be unveiled next week. The full array of new titles is expected to join the service on Tuesday, April 16, further expanding the already diverse PS Plus catalog.
PlayStation Plus Leak Teases Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2 Arrival
Adding to the excitement, a leak suggests that Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2 – The Hidden Empire will also join PS Plus Premium, adding a classic Star Wars adventure to the April 2024 offerings.
While the arrival of new games is always celebrated, April also marks the departure of several titles from the PS Plus Extra and Premium services, with at least 11 games scheduled to leave. Subscribers are encouraged to explore these games before their exit, ensuring they maximize the value of their subscription.
As PlayStation Plus prepares to welcome these new titles, the service continues to offer a compelling blend of fresh and familiar gaming experiences. The early announcement of Dave the Diver and Tales of Kenzera: Zau, alongside the teased addition of Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2, signals a robust month of gaming for PS Plus subscribers. With a mix of new arrivals and departures, April 2024 is shaping up to be an engaging and dynamic period for gamers on the PlayStation platform.
The forthcoming comprehensive announcement promises to reveal additional games joining the PS Plus lineup, ensuring more surprises and enriching the subscriber experience further. This strategy of early reveals and subsequent announcements not only maintains subscriber engagement but also enhances the anticipation for what's to come in the ever-evolving world of PlayStation Plus.
