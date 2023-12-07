The Las Vegas Raiders issued an official statement amid the tragic UNLV campus shooting that claimed three lives on Wednesday.

The Raiders offered their condolences to the victims and gratitude to the first responders, per their official X account.

The rest of the sports world also reached out to UNLV following the tragic incident. Leading the charge was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The King thought mass shootings have been a recurring theme in the country in recent years.

“We are the only ones dealing with the same conversation anytime it happens,” LeBron James said.

Las Vegas, NV police reported the unidentified assailant gunned down three victims near midday Pacific Standard Time. He seriously injured a fourth individual. Authorities declared the gunman dead at 12:37 PST on Wednesday.

UNLV basketball canceled its non-conference matchup against Dayton following the tragic shooting incident.

As for the Raiders, they're struggling amid the UNLV campus shooting incident. Las Vegas has won just two of its past six games to fall to 5-7 on the season.

