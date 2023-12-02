NFL rumors are suggesting that Raiders' owner, Mark Davis, possibly wants to re-hire Jon Gruden as head coach.

The Las Vegas Raiders will conduct a head coaching search at the conclusion of this season. Even if Antonio Pierce leads the franchise to the playoffs. With that in mind, rumors are suggesting that Mark Davis might be interested in bringing Jon Gruden back to Vegas.

It's important to note these are rumors for now. However, the Raiders owner may actually want Gruden to return as head coach, according to Hondo Carpenter of Sports Illustrated. He explained what he's heard around the league on The Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.

“I am going to tell you there are a lot of people who feel that Mark Davis, more than [Tom] Brady, and Jim Gray, the person he trusts the most is Jon Gruden and would love to bring him back. I am hearing from multiple people around the league that if Jon were willing to drop his lawsuit, they believe the NFL would give a passive nod to go back and re-hire him… everyone keeps talking about Jon Gruden.”

Carpenter seems positive that Jon Gruden's current lawsuit could turn ugly for the NFL. If that's the case, then the Raiders could be a benefactor of having Gruden return if he opts to drop the lawsuit.

“A lot of people believe that Jon Gruden's lawsuit is going to take Roger Goodell out and it's going to embarrass a lot of people… now that Nevada courts continue to support [Gruden's lawsuit] and now it's coming up on potential discovery, and if you know anything about the legal system, in discovery, Jon's going to be able to ask any question he wants. It doesn't even have to be about him. He can say ‘I want to talk to this owner, I want to talk to that owner, I'd like to talk to Roger Goodell, or whomever,' and Jon Gruden knows where every body is buried in the NFL.”

The conclusion of the lawsuit between Gruden the league won't come to fruition for quite sometime. So, perhaps these Raiders rumors will pick up more steam in the offseason.