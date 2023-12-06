The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon on the UNLV campus. There is no word on whether the game will be rescheduled.

UNLV basketball decided to cancel its nonconference game against the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday after a shooting happened on the UNLV campus earlier in the day, per Jon Rothstein. The game was scheduled to be played at 9 p.m. in Dayton. There is no word on whether it will be rescheduled.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon on the UNLV campus. There are at least three known victims at this time and the suspect is deceased, per LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

“No more threat to the community. The suspect is deceased. Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change. We will update you when we know more,” McMahill said.

The suspect was contained and announced deceased just over 30 minutes after LVMPD arrived at the scene at around 3 p.m. EST. The threat was confirmed to be over at 4:38 p.m.

UNLV traveled to Dayton for its final nonconference road game of the season. The Runnin' Rebels are 3-3 and expected to be in the mix in the Mountain West conference this season. UNLV opens conference play on Jan. 6 against the preseason favorite San Diego State.

It is yet to be determined what the next course of action is for both the school and the basketball team. The campus was closed for the remainder of the day on Wednesday. UNLV's next scheduled game is at home on Saturday.

There's no imagining what those players are going through so it was a nice call to postpone the game and give those impacted a chance to gather themselves.