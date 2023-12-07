Los Angeles Lakers icon and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James chimed in on the senseless shooting at the UNLV campus on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has weighed in on the recent UNLV shooting incident, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“LeBron James offers his condolences to the lives lost to today's shooting at UNLV, ‘We are the only ones dealing with this same conversation anytime it happens,” Goes on to say it's senseless there's been no change in gun laws in this country,” Bontemps tweeted on Wednesday.

LeBron James on the UNLV shooting: pic.twitter.com/jXpHrqXgR0 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 7, 2023

The shooting took place near UNLV's Beam Hall just before noon Pacific Time on Wednesday. The unidentified assailant killed three victims and wounded another. Las Vegas, NV police declared the suspect dead at 12:37 PST.

The White House said it's following the shooting incident very closely.

“I was just told about the shooting. Obviously, we're going to continue to monitor what's currently occurring. I don't want to get ahead of what local enforcements are probably dealing with at this time,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

UNLV basketball called off its non-conference game against Dayton following news of the shooting on Wednesday.

Will Las Vegas welcome an NBA franchise soon?

News of the fatal UNLV shooting coincides with LeBron James' “ultimate goal” of bringing an expansion NBA franchise to Las Vegas, NV.

“Hopefully I can bring my franchise here one day. That's the ultimate (goal),” the Lakers icon and four-time NBA MVP said on Wednesday.

LeBron James' ambition of starting an NBA franchise in Las Vegas someday should help offset the somber mood prevailing over the city at the moment. The city already boasts of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, the two-time WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces, and the defending NHL Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights. Without a doubt, it has become a sports hotbed in the past several years.

Our prayers and condolences go out to the victims of the tragic UNLV shooting and their families.