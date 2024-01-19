Les Snead kept his answer short and simple when asked about his plans on the Los Angeles Rams' first-round pick

The Los Angeles Rams' season ended with a Wild Card elimination at the hands of the Detroit Lions. A failure to clinch the lead late in the fourth added to a Tyler Higbee ACL injury were arguably two of the most heartbreaking moments the team endured this past Sunday. Now, general manager Les Snead and the front office enter the offseason and make preparations for a deeper playoff run next year.

The Rams will be having the 19th overall selection of this year's draft, giving the team a first-round pick since 2016. Snead was asked about the management's plans on whether they'll be using the pick or not. The GM had a short response that would make fans long for more answers.

“(It's) a little too early to tell,” Snead said, per Rams staff writer Stu Jackson.

Rams fans wanting more answers could stem from the fear of Snead trading the pick away (as he is known for doing).

The memory of the 53-year-old wearing his notorious “F*** them picks” shirt during the 2022 Super Bowl parade might be the first thing that could have popped up in the minds of plenty of Rams fans once the team's draft slot was determined.

However, considering Los Angeles' aging veterans, there might be a chance that the Rams would actually use the pick to add a young promising talent alongside their next generation of stars such as Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams. At the moment, the team could opt to find Matthew Stafford's successor.

Regardless, no matter how much one theorizes, only the coming months will tell what Les Snead and the rest of the management will decide on.