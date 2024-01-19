Les Snead sees Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald returning to Los Angeles in 2024

After mortgaging their future to chase a Super Bowl title that they would eventually claim at the conclusion of the 2021 season, 2023 was supposed to be a throwaway season for the Los Angeles Rams. With three aging stars, a head coach who seemingly had one foot out the door, and hardly any draft capital to speak of, many outlets had the Rams pegged as one of the worst teams in the NFL ahead of the season. However, this is why games aren't played on paper.

Those three aging stars all returned, and all played reasonably well. Aaron Donald earned his eighth 1st-Team All-Pro nod. Cooper Kupp, returning from a serious knee injury, slotted right back into place in the Rams offense. And Matthew Stafford, the oldest of the bunch, played one of the best games of his life in LA's Wild Card Round loss to the Detroit Lions. So naturally, you'd expect that the Rams front office would be excited about the prospect of these three players returning for another go-round in 2024, and that's exactly what Rams GM Les Snead is hoping for.

“We would want every one of them back, let’s just be clear on that,” Snead said, per a tweet from Adam Grosbard of the O.C. Register. “I haven’t sat down and chatted with any of those, but at this point in time, it doesn’t seem that they are wanting to move on.”

That's fantastic news for the Rams. Other great news: Sean McVay, the head coach who seemingly had one foot out the door is back, and credited this year's Rams team with “helping him find his way.” And the lack of draft capital? LA has found a way to fill out their roster with young, late round picks. They've found legitimate stars in Puka Nacua (5th round pick in 2023) and Kyren Williams (5th round pick in 2022), and quality starters in Byron Young (3rd round pick in 2023), Jordan Fuller (6th round pick in 2020), Ernest Jones (3rd round pick in 2021), Quentin Lake (6th round pick in 2022), Russ Yeast (7th round pick in 2022), Kobie Turner (3rd round pick in 2023).