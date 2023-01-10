By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

As the NFL world watched the scary Damar Hamlin situation, Los Angeles Rams rookie Russ Yeast was facing a similarly frightening injury. Yeast’s teammate Jordan Fuller spoke about Yeast’s chilling injury and how it affected the Rams.

Yeast suffered a pulmonary contusion in the Rams’ Week 18 contest against the Seahawks and stayed overnight in a Seattle hospital, via Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Defensive back coaches Chris Shula and Jonathan Cooley stayed at the hospital with Yeast while Jalen Ramsey visited him after the game. While Rams’ head coach Sean McVay confirmed Yeast is now stable and scheduled to fly back to Los Angeles, Fuller went into detail how Yeast’s teammates reacted to his unfortunate injury.

“It’s scary, especially with what happened last week with Damar,” Fuller said. “Seemed like it was kind of a similar play, which is kind of frightening. I didn’t know it happened until after the game – we had a group video call, the DBs. Certain guys were in the hospital with him. I texted him today to let me know if he needs anything, I’m happy he’s OK.”

The Rams selected Russ Yeast, who played college football at Louisville then Kansas State, in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 15 games this season, starting one. Yeast made 20 total tackles, one for a loss.

After Hamlin’s injury, the NFL world was exposed to the dark side of football. Luckily both Hamlin and Yeast seem like they will recover. But both situations show how brutal football can be and what players sacrifice to play the sport.