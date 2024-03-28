Approaching the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens stand at a crucial juncture. They want to fortify their lineup and surge ahead in the upcoming season. Recall that they had a promising 2023 season where they closed with an impressive 13-4 record and endured a heart-wrenching defeat in the AFC Championship during the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Now, the Ravens are eager to recruit talent that can elevate their performance. Here, we will explore the three standout players the Ravens should set their sights on with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Successfully drafting any of them could cement the Ravens' status as formidable Super Bowl contenders once more.
Baltimore Ravens' 2023 Season Recap
In 2023, the Ravens embarked on a remarkable journey. Their defense emerged as one of the NFL's finest, while their revamped passing strategy thrived under the guidance of offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
This success culminated in clinching the AFC's top seed and quarterback Lamar Jackson securing another MVP title. A convincing triumph over the Houston Texans in the divisional round propelled the Ravens into the AFC championship game. However, their aspirations for the Super Bowl were dashed with a defeat against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a bitter pill to swallow, but the future remains bright for the Ravens. With the conclusion of Baltimore's remarkable run, attention now shifts to the tasks at hand and preparations for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Draft Context
The Ravens' 2024 free agency period has been marked by notable departures rather than significant acquisitions during its initial phase. Keep in mind that key defensive assets such as Patrick Queen, Ronald Darby, and Geno Stone will ply their trade elsewhere in 2024.
One area, however, where they potentially enhanced their roster is at the running back position. Gus Edwards departed for the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Ravens secured no less than Derrick Henry as his replacement. Despite being 30 years old and having amassed considerable mileage, King Henry amassed over 1,100 rushing yards last season. Take note that he did that behind a struggling Titans offensive line. Having said that, the Ravens could still use some depth in their receiver corps and with their pass rush.
Here we will look at the possible first three draft picks for the Baltimore Ravens at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Despite Odell Beckham Jr.'s uncertain status, whether re-signed or not, the Ravens face the imperative of bolstering their receiving corps. Jackson's prowess in Monken's offensive scheme is evident. This necessitates further reinforcement of offensive weaponry. Zay Flowers showcased his dynamic playmaking abilities, yet there remains a need for a dominant presence like Keon Coleman. Standing at 6'3 and weighing 213 pounds, Coleman's 40-yard dash time of 4.84 may have raised eyebrows. However, his explosive athleticism displayed in jumps is noteworthy. With 11 touchdowns in the red zone in 2023, Coleman's ball-winning capabilities align perfectly with the Ravens' aggressive downfield approach. Additionally, his physicality promises to infuse additional vigor into the Ravens' offense. He would be such a good fit for Baltimore.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
A product of LSU's renowned wide receiver pipeline, Brian Thomas Jr. boasts an imposing frame at 6'4 and 205 pounds. Sure, he was somewhat overshadowed by his teammate Malik Nabers. However, Thomas Jr. exhibits exceptional talent. His combination of size, catch radius, ball skills, and speed positions him as a formidable outside threat. He is also quite adept at working out of the slot with polished route running. Thomas Jr.'s standout collegiate season included impressive statistics of 68 receptions, 1,177 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns. These highlighted his ability to excel in various roles within an offense.
Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Keep in mind that the Ravens saw the departure of multiple free agents at the EDGE position. Now, they will undergo a significant defensive scheme transition. As such, the Ravens seek a versatile defensive impact player in the 2024 NFL Draft. Jared Verse emerges as a prime candidate. He offers a skill set that transcends defensive schemes. His proficiency in run defense ensures reliability on all downs. Meanwhile, his explosive burst, aggressive demeanor, strength, and agility equip him to rush from both 2-point and 4-point stances with effectiveness. Verse presents a dynamic solution to the Ravens' defensive needs. He should make an immediate impact in their evolving defensive strategy.
Looking Ahead
As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, their focus lies on fortifying key positions to sustain their competitive edge. With the potential selection of Keon Coleman or Brian Thomas Jr., the Ravens aim to provide Lamar Jackson with a diversified and potent receiving corps. Either would amplify their offensive firepower. Meanwhile, the addition of Jared Verse addresses defensive priorities. He could certainly offer versatility and impact on the edge. These draft choices not only align with the Ravens' strategic objectives. They also underscore their commitment to remaining at the forefront of contention in the NFL. As the draft unfolds, the Ravens are poised to make shrewd decisions that will shape their roster and elevate their prospects for the upcoming season and beyond.