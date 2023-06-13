Now that the Baltimore Ravens know they are keeping Lamar Jackson under center, they have to tweak the offense to make it more dangerous. One of their key players, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, will need a little more time to heal up before he starts truly gearing up for the season.

While former Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers headline the Ravens' revamped receiving core, Bateman is a key weapon in the Ravens' offense. The 23-year-old is currently dealing with a foot injury that cut his 2022 season short. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that the team is going to take its time with Bateman so that he can be ready for training camp (h/t Ravens).

“He had a shot for healing purposes, cortisone type deal,” Harbaugh told reporters at the Ravens practice. “So, that'll keep him out for a couple of days. We just decided to just let him keep rehabbing and make sure he's ready to go for training camp.”

In 18 games across two seasons with the Ravens after being drafted 27th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Bateman has tallied 61 catches, 800 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Baltimore likes him a lot as a focal point of the offense because of his speed and playmaking abilities. He has practiced this offseason, but the Ravens are playing it safe.

The Ravens offense seems likely to take a step forward this season. If Bateman is fully healthy, it would give Jackson a deep receiving core to work with. Baltimore playing it safe this early in the offseason should allow for their young wideout to keep his body more prepared for the season.