Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Baltimore Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson have reportedly agreed to a contract extension, per Ian Rapoport. The two sides reportedly have a deal completed, but the details have not yet been released.

Following a rumor-filled offseason, Lamar Jackson will remain in Baltimore.

More to come on this story.