Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson revealed a major goal for the 2023 season during a press conference following the official signing of his contract extension on Thursday. Jackson, who has watched the Ravens add a couple of pass-catchers and a new offensive coordinator into the mix this offseason, said he’s “eager” to get back onto the field.

Jackson said that with the weapons the Ravens have, such as new receivers Odell Beckham Jr and Zay Flowers, he wants to throw for 6,000 yards, per NFL.com.

“I think I told someone, I want to throw for 6,000 yards with the weapons we have. … I’m not an individual award type of guy or a stat watcher. I just want to do that because no one has ever done that, and I feel like we have the weapons to do it.”

Jackson cited new Ravens weapons in Beckham and Flowers, while also mentioning incumbent pass-catchers, like Rashod Bateman, who is returning from a foot injury, and Mark Andrews, one of the best tight ends in the league, as reasons why this lofty goal is attainable.

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, has never thrown for more than 3,127 yards in a season. However, he’s never had a collection of weapons this talented, nor has he ever played for a more pass-heavy coordinator since he entered the league.

Ravens new play-caller Todd Monken, who was hired back in February, has spearheaded offensive attacks that have ranked inside the top-five in passing attempts four times in his NFL coaching career.

Make no mistake- Jackson’s skillset as a runner will still be utilized.

But the Ravens are going to sling it downfield in 2023.

And Jackson is aiming high with his goals.