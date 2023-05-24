Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Baltimore Ravens have a new-look offense with Todd Monken coming from the Georgia football program to take over as the team’s offensive coordinator, and Lamar Jackson is loving the new offense so far after signing his massive extension with the team.

“Coach is basically giving us keys to the offense,” Lamar Jackson said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Like I said, I’m loving it.”

Monken replaces Greg Roman as offensive coordinator. Jackson joined the team for OTAs after signing his contract extension, ready to get to work and learn the new offense.

“New offense. Had to get that down pat before the season rolls in,” Jackson said, via Patra. “Cause the season is getting near. Even though we’ve got a couple of months left, but still. Just wanted to learn the new offense and get with my guys.”

The Ravens are expected to be more of a pass-heavy offense than they were under Greg Roman in the past. The additions of Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency and first-round pick Zay Flowers signal that shift. Jackson spoke about the change in strategy.

“Just being able to throw the ball down the field,” Jackson said, via Patra. “…Running can only take you so far. I feel like with this new era of teams and offenses in the league, I feel like we need that, and coach Todd Monken, what I’m seeing in this offense so far, it’s tremendous.”

Jackson said that there should be less designed quarterback runs due to the receivers the team added, according to Patra. He also expects more freedom to change things under Monken.

“You can change things when you want to,” Jackson said, via Patra. “You see the defense, and it’s not looking right to you — see some guy blitzing — you might want your receiver to do something different. Coach giving you the free will to do whatever you want to.”

It was a heated negotiation between the Ravens and Jackson this spring. Now with the extension done, and new weapons like Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, everything is looking up for the Ravens.