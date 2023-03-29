MTV’s hit show Ridiculousness will soon be missing one of its long-time co-hosts. After 12 years on the show, Chanel West Coast is leaving the viral clip show to pursue a new overall deal with Paramount Media Networks. West Coast’s new deal will see her take on the role of executive producer, developing both scripted and unscripted projects under MTV Entertainment Studios. She will also star in and executive produce a reality series based on her life and family, PEOPLE reveals.

The TV personality, real name Chelsea Chanel Dudley, first joined the Ridiculousness family after starting as Rob Dyrdek’s receptionist in Fantasy Factory. Her passion for creativity extends to music, clothing, and film, and she plans to bring some of her wildest ideas to life through amazing film and television projects. She also hopes that the world will see her beyond “the laugh” and get to know the real her.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As a recording artist, Chanel West Coast has released multiple singles and mixtapes over the years, collaborating with famous names like Snoop Dogg, French Montana, and Ty Dolla $ign. In 2020, she released her debut album, “America’s Sweetheart,” and followed that up with a street/athleisure wear merchandise line, LOL Cartel. She released a swimwear line the following year.

West Coast has admitted that she will miss hosting the viral clip show alongside Dyrdek and Sterling “Steelo” Brim, but she is excited for her new venture. Her departure comes as MTV announces a new lineup of co-hosts for Ridiculousness, including B. Simone, Brie “Bella” Garcia, and Karrueche Tran, among others. The new co-hosts are set to take over on April 3. While West Coast may be stepping away from the red couch, she is sure to bring her creativity and passion to her new projects.