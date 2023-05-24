No, Aaron Rodgers is not claiming to be the greatest quarterback of all time. Rather, he’s making an even more ludicrous claim about the greatest television show of all time. Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday at the Jets facilities that he considers MTV’s Jersey Shore to be one of the greatest shows of all time.

Maybe it’s from being hit in the head too many times or he’s simply trying to ingratiate himself with his new fan base, but the comment was almost as head-scratching as Rodgers’ distinction between being “inoculated” and vaccinated against Covid-19.

The bizarre bombshell came up during the West Coast native Rodgers’ press conference with reporters when he said that, before being traded to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers, he knew very little about New Jersey… other than what he’d seen on Jersey Shore.

“The only Jersey I kinda knew about besides Teterboro was ‘Jersey Shore,'” said Rodgers, laughing. “I was assured that was not a proper representation of this state.”

He reiterated his love for the reality TV hit show by letting reporters know he even criticized a teammate earlier in the day for not being familiar with the show’s main characters. Rodgers claims he told Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah what a travesty it is that he didn’t know who JWoww, Ronnie, Sami Sweetheart and the other central original cast members were.

“I said ‘How can you not watch the show?!'” admitted Rodgers.

Here’s hoping Aaron Rodgers’ accuracy, timing and decision-making this season for the Jets are better than those of his favorite Jersey Shore cast mates.