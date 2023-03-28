Hot on the heels of her appearance in Scream VI, Samara Weaving has lined up her next project which will keep her in the Paramount family for her next film.

Paramount Pictures is developing an action-thriller titled Bella with Samara Weaving set to star and Larysa Kondracki to direct, according to Deadline’s exclusive report.

In addition to Scream VI, Weaving was recently seen in Damien Chazelle’s historical epic Babylon in which she appeared on-screen opposite the likes of Margot Robbie but gained notoriety through her two collaborations with Radio Silence (Ready or Not, Scream VI) and appearances in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Kondracki is an experienced television director, though Bella will mark her first feature-length directorial effort since The Whistleblower, which was released in 2010 and won a number of Genie Awards. Some of her television credits include directing episodes of Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead, Gotham, Legion, and more.

Bella is set in 1980s New York City and is a hyper-stylized action-thriller that follows a cop’s daughter who attempts to find her father’s assassin after an attempted assassination and must weed through the corruption found in the NYPD. The script, which Jesse Wigutow (Tron: Ares) is writing based on a script by Jason Markarian.

Craig Flores of Bread & Circuses Entertainment and John Wick director Chad Stahelski (through his production company 87Eleven) will produce the film. Jason Spitz and Alex Young will serve as executive producers on the project.

Speaking with Deadline in their exclusive, Flores said, “Bella cleverly reinvents the female-lead action genre pairing a sexy and unapologetic rock n’ roll edge with the gritty heightened realism of 80’s New York City. Collaborating with Chad Stahelski and 87Eleven whose talent is singular in bringing unparalleled action films to worldwide audiences is a dream for me, Larysa, and Samara.”

Bella is still in development, but having a steady hand in the directorial chair and a star like Samara Weaving is always a great start.