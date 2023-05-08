Fans of the early 2000s cult classic MTV animated comedy series Clone High have cause for celebration today, as the trailer just dropped for the show’s upcoming Max revival.

The show was short-lived but beloved by its fans, and achieved cult status shortly after its MTV demise thanks to strong DVD sales and positive word-of-mouth. Not to mention, Clone High boasted an amazing array of talent both in its voice cast (led by Will Forte) and behind the scenes. The original series was created by Bill Lawrence (who went on to executive produce Ted Lasso), along with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the famous filmmaking duo behind the Lego Movies and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

As the caption on the company’s YouTube page trailer unveil reminds viewers, Clone High “follows a high school for clones of the greatest minds in history. Twenty years after the original experiment was put on ice, Joan [of Arc], JFK, Abe [Lincoln], and Cleo[patra] have been thawed out to resume school with their new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.” The new series is described as “a modern refresh.”

Lord (and Miller) knows there have been plenty of cultural changes the past twenty years to poke fun at, with the trailer alluding to a few of them (Cleo being called out for using the word “basic” and Confucius snapping a pic on his cell phone, to name a couple). It’s also apropos to hear Blink-182’s What’s My Age Again? in the background of the trailer since the band is enjoying its own revival of late. With all things 1990s/2000s getting reboots at the moment, Clone High was a no-brainer. Not to have brought it back would have been, well, basic.