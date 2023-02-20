It can’t be denied that not a few Boston Red Sox fans did not like the way the team handled the Xander Bogaerts situation. The four-time All-Star infielder is now with the San Diego Padres after he decided to bring his talents to the West Coast, signing an 11-year $280 million contract last December with the San Diego Padres.

But for Red Sox principal owner John Henry, the discontent of Red Sox fans is getting a little blown out of proportion.

“There is a false narrative surrounding the club. It really took hold in 2022. There were even false reports of booing at Fenway Park during the Winter Classic,” Henry said when asked about the perceived general feeling of the Red Sox’s fanbase (via Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic).”I think those factors and losing Xander to San Diego were the biggest factors. Those are the fans you would believe are the least likely to try to shout us down, but it happened. Did anyone report the standing ovation at the end?”

Losing Xander Bogaerts hit hard for the Red Sox. For one, he was a homegrown star by the franchise. Moreover, Boston wasn’t able to squeeze an asset from any team for Bogaerts as the Red Sox ultimately did not pull the trigger on him ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

In any case, both the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts are on their separate ways now.

The Red Sox are looking to rebound from a forgettable 2022 MLB season in which they finished last in the American League East Division.

The Padres, on the other hand, aim to finish even better this year after reaching the National League Championship Series last season.