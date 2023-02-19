The Boston Red Sox are coming off a season in which they finished in last place in the American League East, and their fortunes did not appear to get much better in the offseason as All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts signed a lucrative free-agent deal with the San Diego Padres. But don’t tell former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia that the Red Sox can’t have a banner season.

Dustin Pedroia explaining why you shouldn’t sleep on the 2023 Red Sox. Makes me happy he’ll always be a part of the organization. Red Sox for life.pic.twitter.com/kwr9oLXhwe — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) February 18, 2023

Pedroia, who was forced to retire due to a knee injury and last played in 2019, is in camp with the Red Sox to provide leadership and coaching. He answered questions from reporters after a practice session, and said that preseason expectations mean little.

“I have been on teams that have been predicted to win the World Series and we did not make the playoffs,” Pedroia said. “I have also been on teams that have been predicted to finish last and we won the World Series. Preseason predictions really don’t matter.”

Little was expected from Dustin Pedroia and the 2013 Red Sox after finishing in last place the season before, but they defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in 6 games in the World Series.

Still, it looks like this year’s team will have a difficult time in the powerful American League East. Kike Garcia is scheduled to take over at shortstop in place of Bogaerts, even though he has played just 15 games at the position in the big leagues.

The Red Sox are also counting on an improved performance from the pitching staff that includes veterans Chris Sale, James Paxton and Corey Kluber.