Roger Goodell responded to the criticisms of the referees

The Kansas City Chiefs had a go-ahead touchdown call called back against the Buffalo Bills due to an offsides call on wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and the penalty received much criticism from Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell staunchly supported the referees in light of the criticism of the call against the Chiefs.

“I find it a little ironic when you say attention on officiating when I think almost everybody, to my knowledge, is acknowledging that the officials were absolutely correct,” Roger Goodell said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “That's their job to call when there's a foul. There was no question about that foul. It was absolutely the right call. If you don't call that, obviously we would've been subject or our officials would've been subject to criticism also.”

The Chiefs were upset that the referees did not warn Kadarius Toney that he was lined up offsides. However, Andy Reid admitted that Toney did not check with the referee. Goodell went further into the the referees and the criticism they face in general.

“We all understand our officials are second guessed,” Goodell said, via Shook. “I've said it many times before, they are not perfect. No human being is. But the reality is they do an extraordinary job. As I said, I find it ironic that I'm standing here answering a question about the officials got it right, and they're being criticized. I think it shows you how difficult it is to do their job. I understand that and understand it comes with the job. The officials understand that, but I'm incredibly proud of — not just what they did in that game, but also what they continue to do.”

The Chiefs will look to move on from the tough ending against the Bills and bounce back with a win on the road against the New England Patriots.