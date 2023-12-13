An uplifting message from Patrick Mahomes to Kadarius Toney

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a brutal game to the Buffalo Bills due to an untimely offisdes penalty on wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is encouraging the wide receiver after the mistake that took a go-ahead touchdown off of the board.

“Just be you,” Patrick Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “That's all you can do in life or in this league. You're going to make mistakes. Stuff's going to happen in your life. How do you accept that adversity and get past it and do it the right way? … You make one mistake, that's not going to define you. It's going to be how you respond to that mistake.”

The weakness of the Chiefs' wide receiver room has been a big discussion this season, and drops have directly contributed to multiple losses this season. The opening night loss to the Detroit Lions stands out, as well as the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles a few weeks ago. It was not a drop this time, but Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty cost the Chiefs another game. They are now 8-5 and have just a one-game lead over the Denver Broncos in the AFC West.

Still, Mahomes is adamant that he trusts his receivers.

“All the receivers know I believe in them,” Mahomes said, via Teicher. “That's just kind of how I roll. If you're in this locker room and I see how hard you work, I'm going to trust in you in big moments and I'm going to give you chances to go out there and make plays and for everything I know their mindset seems like it's in a good spot and they just want to go out there and continue to get better and better. I can see that by how hard they're working out here. And I feel like if we can just continue to push through the grind that we'll end up on the other side of it as the season goes on.”

The Chiefs look to bounce back against the New England Patriots on the road on Sunday.