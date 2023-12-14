Patrick Mahomes has cleared the air after his controversial comments to Josh Allen in Week 14.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has chimed in on his post-game comments after their loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. The reigning NFL MVP let loose an NSFW comment to Bills quarterback Josh Allen after the Chiefs' 20-17 loss on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes has apologized to Josh Allen. He also maintained he has always tried to be a good person, per Fox 4 KC's PJ Green.

“I think that's just not necessarily pressure to be the face of the franchise, it's pressure of being a good person. I mean, I try to act in a way I'm a good role model because I looked up to guys that were on that stage. Ever since I was a little kid right into the locker room,” Patrick Mahomes said on Wednesday.

“So I'm trying to be a good person and obviously, I care. So my emotions were shown on the football field, which they've shown in good ways and obviously, that wasn't a good way. But at the end of the day, I'm just trying to be the best person that I can be, man, the face of the franchise, NFL stuff that that's going to come and go but if I can show the person I am every single day, and that sets an example, that's what I want to do when my career is over,” Mahomes concluded.

Josh Allen receives apology from Patrick Mahomes after outburthttps://t.co/BSe559cRIu — Usa News (@TalhaTiwana1) December 14, 2023

The Chiefs' controversial loss to the Bills

The Chiefs were on the verge of beating the Bills in Week 14. Mahomes threw a deep ball to tight end Travis Kelce, who, in turn, threw a lateral to Kadarius Toney.

Since the Bills' defense converged on Kelce, Toney scampered into the end zone unscathed. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, television replays showed Toney was offside when he was on the line of scrimmage.

Patrick Mahomes went berserk on the sidelines after the game. “Wildest f-cking call I've ever seen…F-cking terrible,” he also told Josh Allen.

Obviously, Mahomes acted in the heat of the moment. Unfortunately, he can't take it back anymore.