Patrick Mahomes raved about Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is involved in the Kansas City Royals organization, and he recently was asked about shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and his vision for him in the long-term.

“Well I am an owner so I can't say anything but I hope we have Bobby Witt Jr. here for a long time,” Patrick Mahomes said, via Cody Tapp.

The Royals were one of the worst teams in baseball in 2023, but Bobby Witt Jr. is expected to be one of the cornerstone players for the organizations as they try to build a winner with some veteran free agent signings joining the young squad. Witt had a very successful second year in MLB, hitting .276, putting up a .319 on-base percentage with 30 home runs, according to FanGraphs. Witt had a 5.7 WAR in 2023, according to FanGraphs. That is usually a number that star players put up, so that was a very promising development for the Royals last season.

It is clear that Mahomes is a big believer in Witt, and has visions of him being at the center of the Royals winning at some point in the future.

It will be interesting to see if the Royals will be able to take a step towards that goal in 2024, whether it is making a playoff spot in the American League Central, or just getting closer to .500. Regardless, either of those two options would be progress. Another productive season from Witt would go a long way for the Royals next season, and it is clear Mahomes expects that to happen.