The Royals improve their pitching rotation after signing veteran pitcher, Michael Wacha to a $32 million contract.

The Kansas City Royals have been busy this offseason after landing another quality player. This time, the franchise focused on improving the starting pitching rotation and acquired former San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, Michael Wacha.

Wacha agreed to sign a two-year $32 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. MLB Insider, Robert Murray for FanSided, was the first to report.

“Right-handed starter Michael Wacha and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, a source tells ESPN. He gets an opt-out after the first season.”

This is a great signing for the Royals. They bring in a consistent starter in Michael Wacha who should vastly improve the pitching rotation in Kansas City. If not, the opt-out option after the first season allows the team to move on without much penalty.

With that said, Kansas City is aiming to get back to playoff contention sooner, rather than later. The front office has acquired a solid haul of players to improve the roster. Between Michael Wacha, Hunter Renfroe, Seth Lugo, Chris Stratton, Will Smith, and Garrett Hampson, the Royals have spent $105 million in free agency, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“Between a two-year, $13 million deal with outfielder Hunter Renfroe that Mark Feinsand reported earlier today and the Wacha deal that Robert Murray was on top of, the Royals now have committed $105 million in free agent dollars to Renfroe, Wacha, Lugo, Stratton, Smith and Hampson.”

This previous season, the Royals finished dead least in the AL Central division. Hopefully, these signings can bring Kansas City back near the top of the rankings next season.