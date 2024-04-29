Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have a different type of alchemy that not a lot of duos in league history have been able to replicate. Whenever the opportunity for these two to continually wear red for the Kansas City Chiefs arises, Coach Andy Reid and the front office better grab it since both of them are still at the peak of their powers. Now, he may not be down bad for any cash but he will be entering the season in style as the highest-paid tight end with a love story that involves Taylor Swift.
You heard that right! Travis Kelce is now solidified in league history as the highest-paid tight end with his two-year extension worth $34.25 million. He along with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid know the Chiefs system all too well. They might even start to build a dynasty this coming season. So, the best move was to get him to stay and fulfill his wildest dreams of becoming the man when it comes to his position. He even unveiled his excitement after inking his new deal.
“Back at it again, baby! See that Super Bowl right there, man? It feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago. It's an honor and a pleasure. I can't wait to get after it these next two years. No better than right now. I'm getting fired up for this year. I just got off of the field with the boys. We're back at it, baby. Chiefs forever!” Travis Kelce exclaimed.
There has not been a stable pass catcher for Patrick Mahomes in the past decade. Thankfully, the Chiefs have continually pushed for the tight end's renewal. These two have been the foundation for what could be one of the best American dynasties to ever hit the NFL. With a mastermind behind it all in Andy Reid and this love that Kelce has for the game, it's difficult to see how this Chiefs squad won't win the Super Bowl in the next two years.
The Chiefs' legendary weapon
There have been signs that Kelce is slowing down. For example, he has failed to record a 1,000-receiving-yard season for the first time since 2015. However, the Chiefs tight end was just 16 yards short of it. His lethality and targets on the end zone from Mahomes have also taken a hit. From leading the Chiefs to 12 touchdowns last year, he only managed to notch five of them this season.
Moreover, it was also the first time in Kelce's career that he did not log a season where his average gain per catch was above 12 yards. Last year, the Chiefs' weapon only managed to notch 10.6 on every successful pass to him. However, these numbers are likely to go up given that Hollywood Brown is still getting acclimated and the rest of their receiving corps is young.
