Amidst a series of bizarre allegations and claims, boxer Ryan Garcia has ignited controversy by alleging the reality of Bohemian Grove during a heated discussion with Andrew Tate, Pinkvilla reports. In a shocking revelation on X Space, Garcia insisted that he possessed undeniable proof of the existence of Bohemian Grove, a secretive gathering place for global elites.
🚨🥊 Ryan Garcia claims ‘the elites' tied him up in the woods and forced him to watch little kids getting raped.
“Bohemian Grove is real.”
Initially, Garcia took to X to declare someone hacked him and shared cryptic messages about obtaining a genuine photograph of an alien. However, his discourse took a darker turn when he delved into allegations concerning Bohemian Grove and the so-called “elites.”
In a candid and emotionally charged moment, Ryan Garcia asserted, “I'm not joking, bro. I have proof. They tied me down and made me watch, dog. I don't care anymore.” His claims included witnessing disturbing events involving children, sparking disbelief and concern among listeners.
Bohemian Grove, located on a sprawling 2700-acre property, has been a subject of intrigue and speculation for decades. The annual Midsummer Encampment, a prominent event held at the site, sees influential figures from politics, business, and other sectors. However, the club is a secret, with allegations of clandestine meetings and global manipulation.
While there is documentation of the Grove's existence, Garcia's allegations cast a new light on its activities, raising questions about the extent of its influence and the events that unfold within its confines. The club's exclusive nature, limited to male members, further adds to its mystique and allure.
As Garcia's claims continue to reverberate across social media and beyond, many grapple with the implications of his revelations. Whether his allegations hold merit or are dismissed as the product of a troubled mind remains to be seen. However, his assertions have reignited scrutiny of Bohemian Grove and the powerful figures who frequent its grounds.