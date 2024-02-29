In a surprising twist, professional boxer Ryan Garcia has taken to social media to introduce his new girlfriend, Mikaela Testa, to fans, marking a fresh chapter in his life post-divorce, reported by Sportskeeda.
While Garcia is a renowned boxer, Testa hails from Australia and has made a name for herself as a social media influencer. Born in Mackay, Queensland, Testa is particularly popular on Instagram and TikTok. However, she faced some turbulence on TikTok due to a violation of community guidelines, resulting in a temporary ban. Additionally, Testa is known as an OnlyFans model, although her content on the platform led to her deportation from the United States last year.
Despite the growing intersection between combat sports and platforms like OnlyFans, Testa, as of now, has not ventured into the realm of combat sports, even with her boyfriend being a professional boxer.
The couple's relationship is still in its early stages, and the dynamics are yet to be fully revealed. Meanwhile, Garcia is intensely preparing for his upcoming boxing match against undefeated WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney scheduled for April 20.
Garcia's recent social media updates have been generating buzz, especially since announcing his divorce from Andrea Celina, his now ex-wife and the mother of his daughter and son. The divorce announcement came just hours after Celina gave birth to their son on December 23, 2023, drawing significant criticism.
Now, with Mikaela Testa by his side, Ryan Garcia is gearing up for a crucial bout against Haney, who he has faced six times in the amateur scene, with each winning three times. The upcoming match is their first professional encounter, and Testa is expected to play a supportive role in Garcia's pursuit of championship success. The boxer's romantic life continues to make headlines, raising questions and sparking discussions among fans and critics alike.