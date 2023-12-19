This Saints-Rams contests is crucial for fantasy and NFL playoffs alike.

The Thursday Night Football contest in Week 16 of the NFL season features a pair of 7-7 teams who are fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC. The Los Angeles Rams host the New Orleans Saints as both teams battle for a Wild Card Spot and the Saints are still in the thick of the NFC South race.

This game is also crucial for fantasy football purposes, as managers battle to advance in the playoffs. Find out which players to put in your fantasy lineups and which guys to keep on the bench in Saints-Rams Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em, Week 16.

Saints-Rams Start ‘Em

Alvin Kamara (NO)

This is not the Alvin Kamara we were used to seeing a couple of years ago. He is no longer a touchdown machine averaging 5.0 yards per carry, and the the explosive plays that once defined him are few and far between. But the Saints running back has double-digit fantasy points in every game this season. He comes into Week 16 as RB5 despite missing the first four games of the season — largely due to his work as a receiver. Kamara leads all NFL running backs with 68 catches and is sixth in the league in total yards per game. He is still a true RB1.

Kyren Williams (LAR)

After missing four games through injury, Kyren Williams immediately settled back in as one of the NFL's elite running backs. With an average of 26.5 touches over his last four games and the efficiency to match it, Kyren Williams is a lineup lock.

Cooper Kupp (LAR)

The emergence of Puka Nacua seemed to have relegated Cooper Kupp to fantasy irrelevance. Instead, the Rams veteran bounced back back-to-back 100-yard receiving performances. This LA offense is starting to hum, making Kupp a strong WR2 play with WR1 upside.

Puka Nacua (LAR)

Even with the re-emergence of Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua has still been a solid fantasy starter, surpassing 10 fantasy points in four of his last five contests. Kupp's better performances have limited Nacua's ceiling, but the rookie has a high floor as a WR2 in Week 16.

Chris Olave (NO)

While Derek Carr has not met expectations this season, Chris Olave has improved on his already impressive rookie campaign. Olave is easily on pace to surpass 1,000 yards, and like his teammate Alvin Kamara, has consistently reached double-digit fantasy points this season.

Keep an eye on the injury report, as Olave missed Week 15 with an ankle issue, but consider the second-year wideout a solid WR2 if he does start.

Saints-Rams Sit ‘Em

Rashid Shaheed (NO)

As the Saints' lead receiver with Chris Olave and Michael Thomas out last week, Rashid Shaheed failed to take advantage. The big-play threat had just three catches for 36 yards and managed a disappointing four targets on the afternoon. Even if Olave and Thomas are out in Week 16, expect Derek Carr to spread the targets around, limiting the fantasy value of all healthy Saints pass-catchers.

Derek Carr (NO)

Well into a disappointing season, Derek Carr is coming off a season-high three touchdowns against the New York Giants. Carr had 24 such games coming into this year but has not been able to match that level of production. Even in deeper leagues, Carr should not be considered a starter this weekend.

Taysom Hill (NO)

Consecutive 20-point fantasy performances in the middle of the campaign had fantasy managers hoping that Taysom Hill might get consistent use this season. Hill has just one notable game since then but has done little else. The Saints tight end has the potential for a big game every week, but is that a risk you want to take during the fantasy playoffs? Probably not.

Tyler Higbee (LAR)

While the rest of the Rams' passing attack is flying high, Tyler Higbee has seemingly been left behind. The LA tight end has not reached 50 receiving yards in a game since Week 4 and has only scored a touchdown in one game this season. Look elsewhere for tight end production in Week 16.