Two 7-7 teams, the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, will play each other on TNF in Week 16.

Week 15 saw one of the biggest blowouts not just in Thursday Night Football history but in the history of the league. The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 63-21. The Chargers allowed the Raiders to score their most points in franchise history, and they gave the NFL its first season since 1972 in which multiple games had a team score more than 60 points. The blowout game didn't satisfy fans, and the game ended with the worst Thursday Night Football television ratings of the season. The low-quality game will have fans itching for a better performance in Week 16, and there is a good chance they will get that. The New Orleans Saints will play the Los Angeles Rams during this week's Thursday game. Below, you can find out how to watch it.

When and where is Thursday Night Football?

The Saints will go to Inglewood, California, to take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium. The game on Thursday, Dec. 21, will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch Saints vs. Rams

Thursday Night Football has been on Prime Video all year since Week 2. That will not change this week. That means that the game will not be on television.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 21 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

TV channel: N/A | Live stream: Prime Video

Odds: Rams -4.5 | O/U 44.5

Saints storylines

Both the Saints and the Rams are 7-7, so this will be an evenly fought contest. New Orleans has found something special with their defense in the last two weeks. The team won their two previous games, and they only allowed six points in both of those games.

Granted, those two games were against league bottom-dwellers, but the Saints passing defense has been phenomenal recently. They only allowed 99 and 133 yards through the air over those two games. In fact, the Saints have only allowed 425 passing yards over their last four games combined.

Both the secondary and the front seven have been impressive for the Saints. Marshon Lattimore is one of the best cornerbacks in football, and Tyrann Mathieu is a ball-hawk and the ultimate playmaker. It is Paulson Adebo who leads the team in interceptions, though. Demario Davis is one of the best tackling machines in football, and he already has 102 combined tackles this season. Carl Granderson leads the team in sacks with 7.5. New Orleans is sixth in points against (19.1 per game).

Offensively, Derek Carr has been somewhat underwhelming for the team, but he is a game manager, and he has done enough recently to help the team win ball games. He is helped out by having Alvin Kamara. The running back is arguably the best pass catcher out of the backfield in the NFL. While the defense is healthy, Chris Olave and Ryan Ramczyk are both questionable to play.

The NFC South is the weakest division in football, and the Saints have the same record as the first-placed Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A win over the Rams – which would be the third straight victory for the Saints – would go a long way in helping them win the division.

Rams storylines

When the Rams moved on from a number of veterans in the offseason, it seemed that the team was destined for a rebuild. That philosophy was backed up when the Rams went 3-6 in their first nine games. They have looked like a different team since their Week 10 bye, though. In fact, the Rams are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. Los Angeles has won four of their last five games, with their only loss coming in an overtime thriller.

Not only has the team figured out a way to win, but they have figured out a way to put up points on the board. Four of their six highest-scoring games having come during this stretch, and the Matthew Stafford led offense is looking more like it did during their Super Bowl season when the quarterback was throwing passes to Cooper Kupp during his record breaking season.

Kupp isn't as dominant as he was during that season, but he has had arguably his two best games over the last two weeks. Kupp has 16 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks. He also has some weapons around him that weren't there during Super Bowl LVI. Puka Nacua has had one of the best rookie seasons ever. The BYU product is on pace to have a chance to break the rookie records for receptions and receiving yards. This comes after he already broke the rookie records for receptions in a game (15) and both receptions (39) and yards (501) through a player's first four games. Kyren Williams, a second-year player, has also emerged as one of the best running backs in the league.

The Rams also have a chance at making the playoffs. They won't catch the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, but only four teams in their conference have a better record than they do. Both of these teams playing on Thursday Night Football will be desperate for a win, as a loss would land either the Saints or the Rams below .500 with only two games to play.