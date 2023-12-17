Chris Olave is dealing with an ankle issue heading into the Saints' matchup with the Giants.

The New Orleans Saints are still in the playoff hunt as Week 15 rolls around. They will host the New York Giants as they look to stay in the race for the NFC South title. But with one of their key playmakers potentially not playing, the question must be asked: Is Chris Olave playing today vs. the Giants?

Is Saints' Chris Olave playing vs. Giants?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Olave is “considered a game-time decision, source said, but there is not a lot of optimism that he can go. He may work out pre-game.” His official listing for the game is questionable due to an ankle injury after recently dealing with a concussion.

Olave is far and away the biggest downfield receiving threat for the Saints, leading the team in receptions (72), receiving yards (918) and receiving touchdowns (four). Against a pretty solid Giants defense, the 23-year-old wideout being active will be huge for New Orleans.

The Saints have ruled out running back Kendre Miller due to an ankle injury and have quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill (foot/left hand) and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) listed on the injury report, though their statuses are unspecified. For the Giants, star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) and offensive lineman Justin Pugh (calf) are listed as questionable. Tight end Darren Waller is aiming to make his return after missing the last five weeks with a hamstring issue.

The question of whether Chris Olave is playing today vs. the Giants may not be answered until just before the 1:00 PM EST kickoff.