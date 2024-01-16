San Jose State football is searching for a new head coach. One name is someone fans may already know about.

San Jose State football is beginning their search for a new head coach, and a big name is being mentioned as a possible hire. Former USC football interim coach Donte Williams is named as a possible replacement for Brent Brennan, per On3. Brennan left the school Tuesday to take the Arizona job.

Williams is a name San Jose football fans are familiar with. He was an assistant in the program from 2013-2015, coaching cornerbacks and defensive backs during those years. Williams most recently coached at USC, where he served as the school's interim coach during the 2021 season after the school fired Clay Helton. Williams went 3-7 as head coach at USC.

Williams stayed at USC when Lincoln Riley took over coaching duties. He coached defensive backs at the school for the last two years. Williams also spent time as an assistant at Arizona, Nebraska and Oregon, along with other smaller schools. He currently works at the University of Georgia.

Williams isn't the only name being mentioned for the San Jose football job. Alonzo Carter is also a possible hire for the school, per On3. Carter serves as the assistant head coach, and also coaches running backs.

Brent Brennan coached San Jose football for seven seasons. He finished his career at the school with a 34-48 record, but improved the program considerably during his tenure. After winning only three games after his first two seasons, Brennan got seven wins in three of the last four years he coached at the school. He joins an Arizona program making the move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big 12.